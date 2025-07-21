Nadia Nakai had tongues wagging with her latest Instagram post featuring friend and fellow rapper Nomuzi 'Moozlie' Mabena

The rappers shared a steamy kiss, and the picture quickly gained traction an hour after it was posted

The social media post received numerous rave reviews from fans who are eager to find out the status of their friendship

Shuu! Nadia Nakai and her friend Nomuzi 'Moozlie' Mabena recently had tongues wagging after sharing a steamy kiss.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, 21 July 20205, Nadia Nakai posted a hot photo of her and Moozlie kissing. Both accessorised in Balenciaga shades, the ladies were pretty cosy in the photo, which has received over 9K likes since it was posted.

Why did Nadia and Moozlie kiss?

Bragga and Moozlie collaborated on a rap song titled Sphithiphithi. The song was released on 13 March 2025 on all major streaming platforms. A few weeks later, Nadia dropped the music video on YouTube on Friday, 18 July 2025.

Nadia Nakai and Moozlie kissed in her new music video. Image: Nadia Nakai

Source: Instagram

In the music video, the ladies seem to be very cosy and all loved up. Adding a caption to her post, Nadia said:

"Balenciaga got the memo. BxB. BRAGGA x BLANCO! Sipthipithi MV out now on @youtube link in bio and stories!"

What Mzansi says about Nadia and Moozlie

Social media users are curious as to what the relationship status of the ladies is. As it stands, Moozlie is in a relationship with photographer JR Ecko. The two featured on the cover of Previdar Magazine, a year after they started dating. In the issue titled From Friendship to Forever, the two delved deeper into their love story and its origins.

On the other hand, Nadia Nakai has not publicly introduced her new lover after losing Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes. However, she caused a buzz when she posted a photo with another man. Fans said the man looks like AKA.

Below are some of the reactions to the post.

Marvins Inc. joked:

"Finally, that community got her. Men are sad."

Likho mfenyana_ stated:

"Ya'll ate this music video up."

Priviledge Shoko said:

"Relationship confirmed."

Just Kamogelo Puleng stated:

"AkumaKiss akumaKiss kuInternet."

Britneyy Daniels said:

"All the pretty girls are gay."

Orapeleng M suggested:

"Tis the season to be lip-locking, it seems."

Bad Lazuli said:

"Pretty girls are always gay."

DJ Ische_ was disappointed:

"Now you just lost me. Like what's going on? On social media, really."

uPlummy Plum reacted:

"Y'all are so naughty."

Zabba Girl laughed:

"Now I know you definitely have been hanging, lol. This didn't need social media lol. Love you, girl, but you."

Rouge speaks division in SA hip hop

In a previous report from Briefly News, Congolese-South African rapper Rouge spoke about the division among female rappers.

The rapper says men are to blame for the divide among the women in her space. "I actually blame the guys. It was actually a lot of the guys who were pinning us up against each other, not actually the girls. And I think it kinda fed into that energy."

