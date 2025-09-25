Photos: Actor Zamani Mbatha and Singer Azana Celebrate Heritage Day at World's Biggest Braai Event
- South African actor Zamani Mbatha and singer Azana celebrated their Heritage Day at the World's Biggest Braai event
- The two stars shared pictures and videos of themselves on their Instagram stories, attempting to break the record for the world's biggest braai with fans
- Zamani exclusively shared with Briefly News that his experience during the celebrations was unforgettable
Heritage Day in South Africa is an annual public holiday which is dedicated to acknowledging the country's diverse cultural heritage, traditions, languages and history. Recently, two famous stars, Zamani Mbatha and Azana, celebrated this day at the World's Biggest Braai event along with their fans.
Zamani and Azana celebrated Heritage Day in Pretoria
Many celebrities have been sharing on social media how they honoured Heritage Day on their social media pages. Zamani and Azana were spotted at the World's Biggest Braai event, which took place on Wednesday, 24 September 2025, at the Loftus Stadium in Pretoria.
The two stars posted pictures and videos of themselves braaiing with their fans on their Instagram stories.
See the screenshots below:
Zamani Mbatha talks about his Heritage Day experience
Catching up with Briefly News journalist Mbali Tebele, the Shaka iLembe star exclusively shared how this experience and being a part of it was unforgettable for him, having to attempt to break the record of the World's Biggest Braai.
"My experience on Heritage Day was truly unforgettable. Attempting to break the record for the biggest world braai was not just about the food, but about coming together as a community to celebrate our diverse cultures. The atmosphere was filled with laughter, camaraderie, and a shared love for our heritage," he said.
Mbatha also shared what Heritage Day means for him and his partnership with White Star, which made it possible for him to be a part of the World's Biggest Braai.
He said:
"For me, Heritage Day is a special occasion to reflect on our roots and the unique stories each culture brings to the table. It’s a celebration of unity and appreciation for the rich tapestry of traditions that make us who we are.
"As for my partnership with White Star, it has been incredibly rewarding. Their commitment to quality and community aligns perfectly with my values. Together, we’ve been able to promote not just great food, but also the importance of heritage and togetherness in our communities."
