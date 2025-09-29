Seasoned TV personality and actor Moshe Ndiki reportedly owes more than R1 million in unpaid taxes

Sars issued two letters of demand, one demanding half of the debt within ten days, and the other threatening legal action

Social media users resurfaced Moshe Ndiki's financial advice to fellow entertainers, while others echoed Lasizwe's suggestion regarding tax

SARS reportedly pursues Moshe Ndiki over a R1.2 million tax debt. Image: moshendiki

Renowned TV presenter and actor Moshe Ndiki is facing the possibility of losing his assets after reportedly failing to pay a tax debt amounting to just over R1 million. Despite the possibility, the actor has been presented with options to either dispute or comfortably settle the debt.

The Ready Steady Cook South Africa host joins a growing list of celebrities, such as fellow actor Thapelo Mokoena, who are in trouble with the South African Revenue Service (Sars). According to a report by City Press, Moshe Ndiki risks having his assets auctioned off after the revenue collector wrote a second letter of demand for more than R1 million in tax debt.

Sars targets Moshe Ndiki over R1.2 million tax debt

The publication reports that on 26 August 2025, Sars gave the actor, who welcomed twins via surrogacy, an ultimatum to settle R600,000 within ten business days. In a second letter dated 11 September and addressed to his company, Moshe Ndiki (Pty) Ltd, Sars threatened to take legal action against the TV personality should he fail to settle approximately R1.2 million in full or enter into a payment plan.

When contacted by City Press for comment, Sars spokesperson Siphithi Sibeko denied, stating that he wasn’t legally permitted to discuss taxpayer information with the media.

“I am prohibited by law from divulging confidential taxpayer information, so Sars will not be commenting on your questions,” Siphithi Sibeko said.

The publication reports that Moshe Ndiki accrued a R1.2 million tax debt after he failed to pay income taxes for more than one tax period.

Social media reacts as Sars guns for Moshe Ndiki

After City Press shared on X that SARS was targeting Moshe Ndiki for his unpaid tax debt, social media users responded with mixed reactions. While some resurfaced his past financial advice to fellow artists, others shared possible solutions. Some shared Lasizwe Dambuza's sentiments regarding tax.

Here are some of the comments:

@Mulangan0 claimed:

“Foreigners who own spaza shops are free.”

@IamLtkWarric highlighted:

“Lasizwe said @sarstax must workshop celebrities to avoid this.”

@DeevhahD suggested:

“Soccer players and Artists need tax consultants. In actual fact, every freelancer.”

@errolbsk questioned:

“These guys. Why can't they hire bookkeepers or accountants, who will ensure they are paying their taxes?”

@JoeFerg58678029 said:

‘Freelance work is the pits. It’s the hill celebrities are willing to die on😅”

@hlogoyalapa urged:

“Collect that money, wena SARS.”

SARS allegedly targets Moshe Ndiki over unpaid tax. Image: moshendiki

Moshe Ndiki responds as Sars targets his assets

Moshe Ndiki responded after racking up a considerable amount of tax debt.

Briefly News previously reported that Moshe Ndiki made some damning claims when contacted by Sunday World for comment.

In text messages sent to the publication, the actor denied claims that he didn't purposefully evade his taxes but alleged that he was instead a victim of a crime.

