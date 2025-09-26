The Eswatini monarch, King Mswati III, has pleaded for donations of over R40 billion to assist in fighting climate change

He spoke during a Climate Change event held on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly

South Africans roasted him and accused him of wanting to use the money on luxurious living and splurging on women

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK — The King of Eswatini, Mswati III, has incurred criticism from South Africans after he asked for a donation of over R40 billion to fight climate change. He spoke at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States of America, on 25 September 2025.

According to Swaziland News, Mswati appealed for R43 billion for implementing a plan that seeks to reduce over 2 million tons of greenhouse gas. Addressing delegates, Mswati said that the landlocked nation is determined to turn vulnerability into resilience.

Mswati said the Eswatini government plans on reforming its legal framework to improve capacity, monitoring, reporting, and accountability. Mswati also said that the country will use the money to invest in climate-smart technology and agriculture. He added that these should be affordable for homeowners, entrepreneurs, and farmers.

Stories about Mswati

Mswati has been known to splurge and spend vast sums of money on a luxurious lifestyle. However, in April 2024, he was seen allegedly giving former President Jacob Zuma large sums of money. Zuma and Mswati attended Army Day celebrations when an eyewitness alleged that Mswati's bodyguards gave one of Zuma's security detail members a black refuse bag filled with cash.

Mwati was also spotted wearing a watch worth R16 million. The image of him wearing the watch trended on social media, and netizens slammed him for wearing the watch.

What did South Africans say?

Netizens commenting on X criticised him.

Tebogo Koma said:

"What climate change? Eswatini people are starving to death."

Thuli asked:

"Not long ago, the US gave them money for those dangerous criminals they brought into their prison. What happened to it?"

The Real King said:

"I didn't know his wives are climate change, because that's what the funds are for."

Mjudana Kokwa asked:

"Why is his country not fining the industries largely responsible for chemical pollution nd his government enforcing policies and compliance?"

Africa Research Desk said:

"He wants to buy a watch."

Dr MuVenda said:

"He wants to buy cars, this one."

Interglactic Robotyic and AI Federation Union Rep said:

"So his wives can go shopping again."

Patriot X asked:

"Did he try to sell the annual Rolls-Royce package he buys for his 200 wives?"

