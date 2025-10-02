Lesedi FM DJ Ba2cada recently blasted the municipality for not supporting his football club

An online user posted a video of the star's interview, where he shared his frustrations about the lack of support he received from the municipality

Many netizens flooded the comment section, roasting Ba2cada for feeling entitled to receiving help

Bathong, Ba2cada became the talk of the town as he ignited drama on social media regarding his recent podcast interview with the former football star Junior Khanye.

On Wednesday, 2 October 2025, an online user @ThisIsColbert posted a snippet of the Lesedi FM DJ who previously revealed his salary in 2024, complaining about how he never received any financial support from the municipality for his football club that he co-owns with Kamohelo Mokotjo, a former Bafana Bafana player.

During the interview, he further mentioned that he had to pay R500 every time he wanted to gain access to the stadium to train my players, and that weekly he would spend R2500.

This wasn't the first Ba2cada trended on social media, as in February 2025, it was said that the star reportedly clashed with Lesedi FM management and was threatened with dismissal. However, the SABC suggests that he's still with the radio station.

The clip was captioned:

"[HEARTBREAKING] 💔 Everyday I pay R500 for access into the stadium to train my players—a week I spend R2,500 for training ONLY. Lesedi FM top DJ, Ba2cada, co-owns a football club with Kamohelo Mokotjo; he cries foul that the municipality DOESN’T assist them with anything."

SA roast Ba2cada for calling out the municipality

Instead of getting sympathy from netizens on social media after he revealed that the municipality had never supported him or his football club, he got roasted by netizens who believed that he felt entitled to get any help from the municipality. Here's what they had to say below:

@MaxwellModiba questioned:

"Is the municipality forced to help his team? What is the ROI for the municipality?"

@MalingaLerato commented:

"Do municipalities in other towns assist clubs🤔? I don't want to say entitlement, but it's giving..."

@QueSupreme replied:

"R10k rent a month to use training facilities doesn’t sound that bad to me."

@TikiBoy_SA asked:

"Why not just train in the dusty Kasi grounds, for free?"

@politepal wrote:

"Running a soccer team can milk you financially."

@thehumangene_ said:

"I’m sorry, you’re spending more than R10k a month for their facilities, and you can’t strike a deal with them? The onus is on you as a businessman."

