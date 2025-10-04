A fan could not keep calm after spotting Justin Bieber on the road and secretly filmed him at a traffic stop in Beverly Hills

The singer was minding his business and fiddling with his phone as he patiently waited for the red light to turn green

The footage shows the applications Bieber has on his phone, which people paused and zoomed the screen to detect

A fan spotted Justin Bieber on the road and got golden footage to show off online. Susan was driving in Beverly Hills, California, when she saw her childhood crush.

People were amazed to see what Justin Bieber kept on his phone after a fan secretly recorded him. Image: @lilbieber

Source: Instagram

The American woman secretly filmed the singer who was fiddling with his phone as he patiently waited for the red traffic light to turn Green yesterday in one of his luxurious rides. In the footage, Susan captured Bieber’s phone screen that showed some of his apps.

People online paused the lady’s now-viral TikTok video and zoomed in on the clip to identify the different applications. Online users were warmed to see the Bible app and other Apple original apps on their phones.

Over three million people liked the video that garnered 34.9 million views in 24 hours. People reshared the clip 211.2k times.

Susan featured Bieber’s record-breaking song Baby in the video and captioned the clip:

“Casually next to Justin Bieber at a red light in Beverly Hills.”

Justin Bieber’s relationship with paparazzi and being filmed

Justin Bieber has had an unhealthy relationship with the paparazzi since the beginning of his career. The star got instantly famous after he dropped his hit song Baby at the age of 15.

Paparazzi instantly pursued him for photos, which led to him lashing out and later addressing the stress and frustration of the constant attention. In 2011, Bieber showed his irritation by showing his middle finger to media outlets who followed him on a trip to Israel.

In 2012, Bieber got fined for reckless driving, to which he highlighted that a paparazzi had been chasing him for photos on the freeway. The star has also been involved in multiple lawsuits and police investigations with photographers,

Bieber was accused of punching a photographer, which was settled in a lawsuit. He also instructed a bodyguard to attack a photographer and confiscate his film card in 2013.

Fans react to seeing viral video of Justin Bieber in Beverly Hills:

Social media users were excited to see the apps the star had on his phone, while others remembered his past experiences with people filming him without his consent:

A fan secretly recorded Justin Bieber at a traffic stop in Beverly Hills and shared the footage on TikTok. Image: @lilbieber

Source: Instagram

@gubu asked:

“It’s not clocking to you that he wants privacy?”

@🍓🍄🪻🌈🫧🩷sune commented:

“I just think it’s weird that society collectively decided it’s okay to just sit and record people.”

@𝑳𝑼𝑵𝑨 𝑷𝑬𝑹𝑬𝒁 ☆ wrote:

“ I just now he’s sick of y’all.”

@KO_D❤️‍🩹🫂 shared:

“I think I saw a Bible on it.”

@Umay wondered:

“So his Instagram is on Hailey’s phone?”

@Jaq confessed:

“Actually, I was looking at the apps too.”

@crimsoneyes pointed out:

“I saw Soundcloud, OMG, he is really still poor.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

