South African sports fanatic Mama Joy linked up with Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie

The two attended a mutual event, where they exchanged laughs in a viral video, posted by the superfan

In the video, Mama Joy also rubbed shoulders with the South African Football Association (SAFA) president

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Mama Joy rubbed shoulders with Minister Gayton McKenzie. Image: JoyChauke5, GaytonMcK

Source: Instagram

The ever-so-bubbly Mama Joy, real name Joy Chauke, recently linked up with Gayton McKenzie.

Mzansi superfan Mama Joy exchanged laughs with the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, as well as the South African Football Association (SAFA) president, Danny Jordaan.

In the video, McKenzie joked about wanting part of the lobola money from her husband, Papa Joy. Jordaan then also commented on the request, but the video was cut short.

"My Minister wants lobola money from Papa Joy," Mama Joy joked.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Curious fans commented on the hilarious video, with one person saying, "He is not a Chauke, so he has no locus standi."

Another person replied, "This whole time, he has not paid your lobola money yet?"

The couple painted the Cape Town streets red during their romantic getaway.

Watch the X video below:

Mama Joy's history with McKenzie

It was not all rosy between the two sports figures as McKenzie once sparked outrage with his utterances about superfan funding.

"I have stopped all trips for super fans. We have athletes & artists who are struggling to raise money to attend sporting events and exhibitions. How do we justify paying for fans? We shall no longer be paying for these trips and will use that money where it’s most needed."

In October 2024, McKenzie fired shots at Mama Joy, saying he is not to be compared to Mama Joy. This comes after he was called out for using state funds worth R800,000 on his trip to Paris, France.

"I have done nothing wrong. Do not compare me with Mama Joy. I'm not a superfan; I'm the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture."

An unbothered Mama Joy paid the minister no mind, and she said she was simply minding her own business.

However, this came before McKenzie decided to shut down funding, and he even sent a DM to Mama Joy asking how she felt about his decision. In his posts, he warned that those who did nothing wrong would not be bothered by his decision, compared to those who might have received funds shadily.

The two rarely exchanged blows online, pointing to a civil relationship among them.

Mama Joy had a time with Minister Gayton McKenzie. Image: Michele Spatari

Source: Getty Images

Mama Joy trolled for cheering on MamKhize's new team

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mama Joy sparked chatter after she was spotted showing support for Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize’s newly launched football team, Mbabane Highlanders AM, in eSwatini.

Joy had a brief stint with Royal AM. However, her apparent departure from South African football has left fans talking.

SA dragged her, but one fan said, "As long as it's outside SA, we are fine. We don't need people with no class who don't respect our league; mediocre is tiring. Maybe the Mkhizes will succeed on that side, we are not that small!"

Source: Briefly News