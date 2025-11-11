South African media personality Bonang Matheba has crowned herself the Queen following her latest achievement

Bonang has been awarded the title of the most awarded On Air Personality (OAP) in Africa

Her reaction to the massive accomplishment has caught the attention of many of her fans on social media

If there was ever a debate on who is the most recognised African on-air personality, Bonang's achievement might settle it.

The personality responded to a post by @AfricaFirsts, which hailed her as the most awarded personality in South Africa.

Bonang reacts to latest achievement

The media personality boasts numerous accolades under her belt, including multiple awards and recognitions. Bonang has also hosted shows like Top Billing, which is set to return on SABC, Metro FM radio show and Miss South Africa. This was enough to name her the most awarded On Air Personality (OAP) in Africa.

The post from the X page was shared on 10 November 2025, and Bonang reacted to it.

"Bonang Matheba from South Africa holds the number 1 spot as the most awarded On Air Personality (OAP) in Africa," reads the post.

Without saying much, the Queen B added a queen emoji.

Mzansi could not help but stan as Matheba crowned herself the Queen. This reaction to the tremendous victory caught the attention of many of her fans on social media.

@Pokie_mb praised:

"Without doubt, a real Queen."

@OriginalTBD noted:

"No corruption, political connections and dodgy tenderpreneurs inside her. Pure class, clean x excellence."

@riri_maraj asked:

"Please come to Namibia, we love you here and you pay us dust."

@Mphoroz0 stated:

"One thing Bonang Dorothy Matheba ke bosso."

@SanJose414 begged:

"You need to come back to Radio B..otloba gagola we miss you."

@SimplyIvy29

"And that's on periodt!! The baddest to ever do it."

One person was not impressed, though, as they challenged this achievement, asking whether this translates to anything that would better the continent.

@UppityAfrica reacted:

"Okay? How does that translate to African reach in terms of endorsement and/or business partnerships? It's amazing that she's booked and most awarded, it's beautiful, but how does that translate to the widening of her future prospects and subsequently wealth? I'm not fighting."

