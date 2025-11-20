Rapper A-Reece hilariously responded to a troll who accused him of making music for stoners

The star had previously been inundated with responses that he has the same style of music and has no versatility

This video came after fans assumed that Cassper Nyovest was dissing A-Reece in his latest interview

So, there you have it, folks; never try and troll A-Reece for the kind of music he makes.

The Meanwhile In Honeydew rapper has always been accused of making music for a specific demographic: Stoners! Some fans felt as though he lacks versatility and fails to adapt to the ever-changing music landscape in Mzansi.

The local hip-hop music scene has seen artists shift to other genres or try their hand at different sounds. For Reece, he has consistently stayed true to his sound, despite the negative responses he receives.

Reece claps back at troll dissing music

On Wednesday, 19 November, @Khanyiithyst tried to mock A-Reece for making music for boys who have wed ashes on their beds.

Instead of taking that to heart, Reece gave a tongue-in-cheek response, saying, "That’s not completely true, the ash is also in their toilet bowls, couches, empty water bottles, and McDonald’s fries boxes. Get it right next time, please."

This diss came after fans accused Cassper Nyovest of dissing A-Reece during his interview on 5 FM.

Cass accused certain rappers of making music for other rap artists, which then makes them good, but not great.

"I make music for everybody; these rappers make music for other rappers. I've said this before, you'll never see 40,000 rappers in a stadium coming to support another rapper. It doesn't make sense."

Cass further added that these rappers will only pay in 'oooh' and 'aaah', something he has no interest in.

"It doesn't make sense, you're there trying to impress Emcee Mkhize with your bars. It doesn't work like that. If you want to do that, open a circle and rap, and the broers will pay you in 'oooh!'"

The rapper amped his sentiments, which he made during his interview with L-Tido, where he said A-Reece has built his own fan base, but that makes him an okay rapper.

Fans corroborated Reece's theory. This is what they had to say:

@amohelang66776 said:

"To actually think about it, my slime, I ash up on anything around me, em takeaway boxes, the lower layer of the grinder, just anywhere, and em ashes white. GET IT RIGHT NEXT TIME, we beg."

@DeevoThePlug responded:

"Bro? Some of it is actually on my new sneakers. “As Usual.”

