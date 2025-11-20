Social media believes that Cassper Nyovest has doubled down on his apparent feud with A-Reece

Mufasa joked that hardcore rappers make music for other rappers, not for attracting fans, and his statement was instantly flagged by the online community as a subtle jab at A-Reece

The comment was widely viewed as shade, causing an immediate social media uproar and prompting many fans to defend A-Reece's career and music

Fans believe Cassper Nyovest threw shade at A-Reece.

Did Cassper Nyovest throw shade at A-Reece? The rumoured rivalry between the rappers hit a fever pitch after Mufasa’s latest joke was immediately interpreted as a direct shot at the young rapper.

During a recent interview on 5 FM, Cassper doubled down on his statements from The L-Tido Podcast, where he labelled other rappers as "small boys."

Mufasa explained in both interviews that some rappers are doing well in their careers, "but not great," because they make music for other rappers.

"I make music for everybody; these rappers make music for other rappers. I've said this before, you'll never see 40,000 rappers in a stadium coming to support another rapper. It doesn't make sense."

Further fueling the fire, the Guess Who's Back rapper mocked a classic conscious rap style, suggesting that emcees who focus only on impressing peers should just join a cypher, though it won't generate any income.

"It doesn't make sense, you're there trying to impress Emcee Mkhize with your bars. It doesn't work like that. If you want to do that, open a circle and rap, and the broers will pay you in 'oooh!'"

While he did not mention names, Twitter (X) user sahiphop247 suggested that the comment was a subtle jab at A-Reece, linking it to Cassper's past comments about the Paradise rapper's career.

Cassper Nyovest was accused of firing subtle shots at A-Reece's career.

During his interview with L-Tido, Cassper noted that Reece would be doing much better in his career if he branched out and stuck out of his niche.

"I'm not taking shots at A-Reece. It's nice that he has this mystique about him, but when was the last time he performed in Venda, Newcastle or Kwa-Mashu? I'm not here to be 'okay,' I'm trying to compete at the highest level and make the most amount of money that I can. I'm not trying to be in a niche market."

In essence, the interviews, though widely misinterpreted, were Cassper's humorous attempt to motivate other rappers to reach their highest potential.

However, his statements were widely interpreted as a direct and aggressive attack on A-Reece and his peers.

Watch Cassper Nyovest's interview below.

Social media reacts to Cassper Nyovest's statements

Fans of A-Reece and other hip hop heads gathered in the comments with sharp criticism of Cassper Nyovest's statement.

SSYGGYZZ said:

"@reece_youngking, I'm proud of you, King. He speaks more about you than his own child."

legaloxytocin criticised Cassper Nyovest:

"This guy used to rap, now that he is monied, he is dissing the same genre that fed him."

BigMan_West responded:

"Since Kiernan passed, this broer has been acting like a bully."

Cassper Nyovest was accused of disrespecting hip hop and labelled an industry bully.

staysoliddrizzy warned Cassper Nyovest:

"No disrespect to Cassper, but A-Reece is not AKA. I hope he’ll be ready when the response comes his way."

PontshoMasome posted:

"The irony is his last album, Solomon, sounded exactly like that."

Podcaster Nota Baloyi added:

"This disrespect is why Jabba threw his shades into the crowd and later disowned him!"

inkunzi_emhloph slammed Cassper Nyovest:

"What a loser."

