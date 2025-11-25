Lekompo music producer King Monada is one of the popular stars in Mzansi who has an impressive car collection

From BMW to Mercedes-Benz, the star owns rides that cost over a million rand

Briefly News has compiled a list of Monada's sleek German cars that he owns in his garage

One thing is for sure that King Monada has a unique, expensive taste when it comes to cars. The popular Lekompo music producers own one of the most impressive German cars in Mzansi.

Briefly News has compiled a list below of the cars the stars own, from your BMWs all the way to the elegant Mercedes-Benz.

1. Mercedes-Benz V-Class

The popular star had many fans on social media stunned after finding out that he owns a Mercedes-Benz V-Class premium luxury MPV, which houses 7 people and a ton of luggage bags.

The sleek car's starting price is R1,2 million and a maximum of R2,3 million. The star bought the spacious and comfortable car back in 2019. He uses it when travelling to and from gigs with his crew.

2. Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG

Another impressive ride, the music producer who built a mansion in Tzaneen, Limpopo, owns in his garage is the classic Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG, which sells for a minimum of R2,4 million.

The car seems to be his favourite ride as he constantly posts it on his official Instagram account. The publication reports that the beast runs on a 4.0-litre engine as it is a high-performance vehicle.

3. BMW M4 Sedan

In 2019, the singer bought himself a BMW M4 Sedan and often shares photos of the car on his social media. There were rumours that the car was repossessed, but King Monada did not comment on them.

Instead, he posted pictures of the same BMW M4 Sedan after changing its paint colour. He explained online that the car was just getting a new paint job and told critics it was never repossessed.

4. Mercedes-Benz CLK 350

In November 2022, King Monada also took to his timeline on social media and showed off his stunning Mercedes-Benz CLK 350, TimesLIVE previously reported.

The luxury sports car is super fast, comfy, reliable and has a high-performance engine. The vehicle produces 268 horsepower @6000rpm, and we can agree that King Monada is a petrol-head.

