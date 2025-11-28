South Africans were amused by Cassper Nyovest's reaction to his DJ messing up his performance

The DJ mistakenly cut Cassper while he was rapping to Gusheshe , and the DJ got shouted at

Mzansi reacted to the video, and the DJ's mishap floored them, while others dragged Cassper

Mzansi was left amused by the interaction between rapper Cassper Nyovest and his DJ. However, although SA was left chuckling, the rapper wasn't, and the video making rounds shows it.

During the platinum-selling muso's Gusheshe performance, the DJ cut Cassper's set by playing his rap verse while Cassper was talking. Nyovest slapped the desk and pointed at the DJ, almost in an intimidating way.

It is unclear what he said when he was shouting at him, but it did not seem pretty.

SA reacts to Cassper shouting at DJ

SA came up with their own theories about what Cassper Nyovest might have said to the DJ, and the reactions are hilarious!

Watch the X video and the comments below:

@Simpaas questioned:

"You are not getting any salary this December."

@DR_carter_SA asked:

"Was he trying to sabotage him?"

@dehiitman_ asked:

"Wasn’t he telling him what song to play next?"

@BosBillion shared

"He literally said 'Udlala masepa son'."

@kamogeloyd stated:

"That’s the, 'focus jou moer'.”

@kamogeloyd

"He said, 'ke tlo shapa ka clapa wena'."

@Candle_Kerese pointed out:

"Hau what about turning the other cheek, Jesus deputy Cassper?"

@DlalaManando reacted:

"Caspper must apologise to his DJ."

@Cybucyso asked:

"Why would he be doing things that wasn’t rehearsed?"

@Nkosi_MG_Zuma responded:

"Blaming your mediocrity on someone else is crazy."

@TonywawiSa shared:

"Artists who deliver the best performance behind the scene are a lot of hardworking, so I don't see any problem with that, they are working, they are not just taking a booking fee for free, they are working."

@ThabisoMat99590 said:

"I am sure Capo gets smacked behind closed doors, I just can't prove it."

Cassper's secret to navigating hate

In an interview with YouFM, Nyovest spoke about how his faith remains unshaken even in the face of adversity.

“You have to just move forward. Everyone wants the soft life and we all want peace. But, the only peace I have is in Christ. Through all the noise, there is one thing I know that never changes, and that is Christ,” he told the host.

“There was a guy who was spreading a ridiculous story. I know what it feels like to have your name dragged in that way. Which is why you would never find me insulting or tearing someone down. I know how much that hurts,” he remarked.

Cassper reacts to Travis Scott

In a previous report from Briefly News, rapper Cassper Nyovest questioned the number of tickets Travis Scott managed to sell for his show.

The rapper extended a message of gratitude to his fans for their unwavering support throughout his career, for him to be in the same conversation among the greats. He reminded them about his show in December.

