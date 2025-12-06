South African musician DJ Maphorisa recently stepped out in style to show off his incredibly pricey luggage

The renowned DJ and producer showcased his Goyard pieces, worth an estimated R400,000, and social media users lost their minds at the price tag

His pricey luggage drew a mix of praise and criticism from the online community

DJ Maphorisa’s Goyard luggage was met with both praise and criticism. Image: djmaphorisa

DJ Maphorisa may not travel light, but he does travel in style, and he recently gave his followers a quick look at his airport drip.

Just days after flaunting his multi-million-rand wristwatch, the DJ and producer returned to his Instagram page on Friday morning, 5 December 2025, with a video showcasing his cool outfit and dance moves.

Porry's look comprised a yellow Nike tracksuit and matching sneakers; however, it was his high-priced luggage that stole the show.

Known to often splurge on designer pieces, from clothing to accessories, Porry paid a pretty penny to acquire his Goyard luggage, which is valued at nearly half a million rands. This, according to TV personality and socialite Eva Modika's statement in the comment section, who said, "R400k in total."

Reminiscent of Somizi Mhlongo and Shauwn "Mamkhize" Mkhize's viral video flaunting their large collection of Louis Vuitton luggage, Porry kept his collection at a minimum with just three items, including the Goyard Cisalpin backpack, worth a reported R59,000 and the classic Goyard Bourget PM Trolley, valued at R167,577.

DJ Maphorisa showed off his Goyard luggage bags valued at a reported R400,000. Image: djmaphorisa

In the video, Porry danced to Djy Smallz's hit song, Zep Zep Zep, and was far from the jokes regarding his dance moves, even receiving praise for his improvement.

The clip garnered over 116,000 likes and hundreds of comments from supporters who couldn't get enough of Porry's immaculate style.

See DJ Maphorisa's outfit below.

Social media erupted over DJ Maphorisa's look

Fans were equally impressed and stunned by DJ Maphorisa's designer pieces. Read some of their comments below.

rastafarian_savage reacted:

"Goyard and a Nike tech!"

tolescoutie was stunned:

"Over R100k in Goyard is crazy."

lebogang_rr05 admired DJ Maphorisa's style:

"I love his taste."

Meanwhile, others were more concerned about Porry's "handbag," questioning why a man would need a purse.

__omaholi asked:

"Why in the world would a man have a handbag?"

hlatshwayo.thuli was confused:

"What's a man doing with a female bag?"

sombu.wethu asked:

"Is the handbag also his?"

Online users critiqued DJ Maphorisa's designer luggage. Image: djmaphorisa

Others critiqued the authenticity of Porry's Goyard luggage and referenced Johannesburg's Small Street market, a famous bargain-hunting destination and one-stop shop for designer dupes at low prices.

With the exorbitant price tags of many desirable designer items, we've seen many celebrities and influencers like Khanyi Mbau and Babalwa Mcaciso resort to purchasing dupes to maintain their appearance while keeping up with the latest trends.

And as the counterfeit industry expands, many eagle-eyed luxury connoisseurs are finding it harder and harder to spot the real from the fakes. Read some of the comments about Porry's luggage bags.

blackswarnbee said:

"Looks fake, but also poverty speaking."

ody_malesa wrote:

"There's something small street about Goyard, even if it's the authentic one."

kim__collen wasn't convinced:

"The outfit is giving small street."

