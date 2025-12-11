Cardi B Sings Tyla's 'Chanel' in Viral Video, and Fans Praise Her Singing: "She's Giving Vocals"
- Cardi B's video singing Tyla's Chanel went viral and fans thought she did it justice
- The video showed Cardi B in a dressing studio, casually jamming to the song
- Some fans online criticised her saying that the song did not need her elevation
Cardi B, the Grammy-winning rapper whose unapologetic lyrics have topped charts worldwide recently jammed to South African globally acclaimed singer Tyla's Chanel.
Cardi B's approval gesture is not isolated. The rapper joins hordes of global somebodies who have also expressed approval of Chanel.
The song is an unmistakable success, surging past 30 million Spotify plays, outpacing some of Tyla's earlier hits and becoming her fastest-climbing single ever.
Released on 24 October 2025, the song instantly received mixed reactions from critics and admirers alike, who compared it to some of Tyla's past singles.
Despite the initial hullaballoo, Chanel survived the negative feedback and beat threatening copycat allegations.
Former 'Scandal!' actress Masasa Mbangeni bags Honors Degree in Dramatic Arts, SA celebrates her win
Thereafter, it quickly soared to the top of the streaming charts.
Cardi B jammed to the song in the viral video below:
Fans decorate the comments section with mixed views
Users on X reacted with split views to Cardi B's video. @RealIggrlbre praised Cardi B's good gesture, writing:
"Looking fire. Keep up the good vibes!"
Another user by the handle @somebadbadnews noted Cardi B's admiration for Tyla, commenting:
"Cardi B is an absolute tylaholic. She was even listening to Tyla’s most underrated songs back in 2023 before Tyla even released her debut album."
Another user, @moonprism, commented that even when she's just playfully singing, Cardi B is still good. She wrote:
"I love when she sings because even as she's just playing, she lowkey sounds too good."
@afrobeatsexcl hoped for a Cardi B and Tyla collab and also commented on the celeb camaraderie, posting:
"l think they should do a feature! That would be something else. It's nice to see that celebrities also appreciate each other."
@Nomthan spoke of a similar thing about Cardi B, writing:
"She's so supportive of others!"
Another user, @Darkskinbardi, praised the rapper's vocals, stating:
"She's giving vocals!"
A user by the handle @yannilua, crowned both stars, writing:
"A queen supporting a queen."
Another one @RhondaP85, begged for a remix. She pleaded:
"Remix on our way, please. Please!"
As it's commonly the case on the so-called Twitter streets, some comments came in bad faith. A user by the handle @MarkAFC87, seemingly disagreed with many on Cardi B's beautiful singing.
He corrected the post's caption using an asterisk, posting:
"Trying to sing*!"
Another naysayer, @Kew_minaj, said:
"She is desperate for a remix, but nobody cares about her failure."
Tyla's Chanel becomes a global hit
Tyla's Chanel is very successful.
The song quickly climbed global charts, hitting #38 on Spotify Global, topping the U.S. Afrobeats chart.
Chanel generated millions of TikTok views via dance challenges, and surpassed early streams of her hit Water.
Cardi B embarrasses fans
In an unrelated report, Cardi B announced her latest pregnancy and, strangely, some of her fans claimed to be disappointed.
Briefly News reported then that the rapper was expecting her child with Stefon Diggs.
