On 20 November 2025, a viral photo of Anele Zondo with makeup drew jokes and criticism on X (Twitter)

Instead of ignoring the trolls, Anele Zondo clapped back in style on Wednesday, 10 December 2025

Anele Zondo's clapback drew mixed reactions, with some praising her beauty and confidence, while others felt it was unnecessary or misdirected

Rapper and actress Anele Zondo clapped back at netizens who trolled her makeup in a viral photo.

Anele Zondo was on the receiving end of jokes on X (Twitter) after a photo of her with makeup was reshared from Instagram.

While some would have shrugged off the mean comments and carried on with their lives, Anele Zondo took the criticism to heart and clapped back weeks after her photo was trolled.

On Wednesday, 10 December 2025, Anele Zondo took to her official X account and responded to the tweet that poked fun at her photo. The post was captioned:

“From myself & penthouse beauty😘”

In the clip, Anele shows herself getting fully glammed up; makeup, hair, the whole transformation. The video ends with the makeup artist using the viral screenshots of her being mocked as curtains, opening them up to reveal her looking polished and confident.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts as Anele Zondo claps back at makeup trolls

Anele Zondo’s fans and critics flooded the comments with a cocktail of reactions. While some gushed over her look in the video, others felt the clapback was unnecessary and that she should have given the negativity a cold shoulder.

Here are some of the comments:

@LadySkollie gushed:

“Love it! The makeup sitting on your face in the previous post is because postnatal skin is SO popping and glowing that any makeup application always looks a bit ON TOP. Keep glowing, baby!”

@its_khumo highlighted:

“And nobody said you were ugly; the make-up was just not blended properly and didn’t match your skin tone. Literally, that’s it.”

@Modimonthatilee remarked:

“Well, this is rather embarrassing.”

@khethabahle_x said:

“Misdirected anger because THEY did that to your face the first time around.”

@LoveEnhleRh critiqued:

“The makeup was definitely not blended nicely previously, and they had bad lighting. This was unnecessary, to be honest.”

@AVeryNiceGent joked:

“She really held that grudge 😂🔥”

@jbaphu alleged:

“First video = no filters. Second video = heavy filters.”

@EkseZithini asked:

“My question is, how is this better?! 😩😭”

@the_blue_beary questioned:

“Babe, should we recommend make-up artists because you wrote the same test and got the same marks?”

@Ntombenhle124 retorted:

“The issue was the terrible make-up, can't be that hard to grasp.”

