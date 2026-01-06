DJ Tira's wife, Gugu Khathi, blasted Johannesburg-based radio stations for allegedly demanding R50,000 to playlist songs during a celebratory event at the Platinum Lounge in Umhlanga

The accusations came shortly after DJ Tira won Song of the Year on Gagasi FM with his track Awungazi featuring Pcee, praising the station for its integrity

Mzansi users reacted with scepticism, suggesting payola is common in the industry and questioning if Tira paid Gagasi FM for the win

Mzansi music fans are buzzing after Gugu Khathi, wife of Afrotainment boss DJ Tira, called out what she sees as corrupt practices in radio.

Speaking at an event hosted by Gagasi FM to honour her husband's Song of the Year win on 2 January 2026, Gugu didn't hold back.

She accused Joburg stations of demanding R50,000 bribes from up-and-coming artists to get their tracks on playlists, calling it "horrible" and "painful".

DJ Tira, who previously announced the end of FACT Durban Rocks, won the 2025 Song of the Year on Gagasi FM.

Gugu praised the Durban-based station, which recently pulled one of its prominent presenters off air, for "standing up for the truth" and supporting artists through hard work, contrasting it with the alleged greed in Johannesburg.

According to MDN News on X, she highlighted how payola hurts emerging talents who can't afford the payoffs.

Payola allegations spark online debate

Payola (paying for radio play) has long been a whispered secret in South African music, and Gugu's claims reignited the conversation.

On X, users shared mixed reactions to the screenshots and reports.

Some, like @Reloadedd94, suggested Tira himself paid for airplay back in his Big Nuz days, calling out the hypocrisy:

"That's what her husband did... suddenly they're beating him at his own game, then Gugu wants to make him look like an ethical businessman?"

Others, such as @BotziMarcus, claimed Gagasi also takes bribes, but Tira outbid competitors:

"They paid Gagasi, but unfortunately couldn't beat the other bribers. We don't care about the silly top 100. We simply listen to music."

A few defended the practice as "marketing costs."

@Bizlifestyle4 argued:

"Big stations like Metro FM, deserve fees since hits lead to lucrative gigs."

@woza_diego shared insider knowledge:

"They call it Payola and it's mandatory. My neighbour is a famous radio broadcaster and once told me that he had more money because of this thing 😭."

DJ Tira reflects on KZN music unity

Taking the stage, DJ Tira (real name Mthokozi Khathi) thanked Gagasi FM for their fair voting system, which allows one vote per cellphone number.

He reminisced about his early days with Durban's Finest alongside DJ Sox, hosting the G-Session show on the station.

Tira stressed how KZN artists have stuck together with gqom despite amapiano's dominance, saying it gives them "sleepless nights" but hasn't swayed their loyalty.

Gagasi FM's manager Pinky Myeni echoed the praise, noting Tira's openness to collaborations and vowing continued support.

