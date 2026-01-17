DBN Gogo is facing serious backlash online for her behaviour around fellow musician Blxckie

The famous DJ was accused of touching Blxckie inappropriately, seeing that he has a long-term girlfriend

Their video resonated with many, as the online community erupted in hilarious memes and serious condemnation for Gogo's actions

DBN Gogo was accused of being cosy with Blxckie.

Amapiano star DBN Gogo has suddenly found herself at the centre of a social media firestorm following a viral interaction with rapper Blxckie that has left the online community unimpressed.

The acclaimed DJ is facing a wave of backlash after footage surfaced showing her allegedly touching the Ye X4 hitmaker inappropriately - a move many fans labelled as disrespectful given Blxckie’s well-known, long-term relationship.

The video in question, posted on 25 November 2025 by TikTok user short.clipssa, shows a candid moment between the two stars, exchanging laughs as Gogo casually nuzzles Blxckie's chest and shoulders.

DBN Gogo was captured caressing and being affectionate with Blxckie.

It was captured at The Hub Nightclub in Pimville, Soweto, a popular location often frequented by many famous faces.

While the clip has sparked a flood of hilarious memes and lighthearted jabs across social media, it has also ignited a serious debate regarding boundaries and consent within the industry.

The footage arrives one year after Blxckie welcomed a child with his long-term girlfriend, content creator Hermosa, with a number of fans deeming DBN Gogo's action disrespectful towards her.

Watch DBN Gogo and Blxckie's video below.

Social media reacts to Blxckie and DBN Gogo's video

The jokes were flying as the online community threw hilarious memes and lighthearted jabs at Blxckie and DBN Gogo. Read some of their comments below.

IChwane L’kaMachatha asked:

"Dbn Gogo, why would you hold him like that?"

𝙆𝙈. ᥫ᭡ was shocked:

"And that's someone's man."

m.arceyyy said:

"Maybe I'm strict."

Linda🤍 wrote:

"Isn’t Blxckie married?"

𝔰𝔩𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔶 cautioned:

"That’s too close now, Gogo."

DBN Gogo was accused of disrespecting Blxckie's girlfriend, Hermosa.

yandiii_21 joked:

"Me when I see my favourite ex."

_WendyHouse_ threw shade at DBN Gogo:

"Being all over a man like that, knowing he has a girlfriend, is so???"

simplytumeigh wrote:

"That’s someone’s man."

KaylnneLee82349 claimed:

'Ooh, she wants him real bad."

Hello Kitty’s father 𓂃۶ৎ admitted:

"The hand on the chest would trigger demons in me."

Meanwhile, a fraction of the comment section argued that given Blxckie's sense of humour, it's no surprise that DBN Gogo appeared hysterical with laughter in the video, noting that they saw nothing wrong or inappropriate about their interaction.

