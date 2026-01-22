Yizo Yizo and Generations: The Legacy actress Charity Sehlohole has reacted to comments about aging backwards

The former Zone 14 actress recently had social media talking when her recent photos were shared on X and TikTok

South Africans and fans of the legendary actress commented on her recent video on her TikTok account

'Yizo Yizo' actress Charity Sehlohole responds to comments about her beauty.

Legendary actress Charity Sehlohole, who previously starred on Generations: The Legacy and Yizo Yizo, has responded to comments about her looks.

Sehlohole recently topped social media trends when her latest photos were shared on X.

The businesswoman and lawyer is famously known for portraying the character of Kenneth Mashaba's (played by Seputla Sebogodi) daughter, Thandeka on SABC1's soapie Generations: The Legacy.

Social media user @u_nombulelo shared a video of Sehlohole on her TikTok account on Wednesday, 21 January 2026.

"You see that line that says 'black don't crack', I swear they were talking about Charity. Because Charity has not aged a day in her life since the last time we saw her on our screens," said the TikToker.

Nombulelo adds that she's talking about the actress Charity Sehlohole, and it was refreshing to see that the star has not changed.

"She has a lethal facecard, and none of that has changed. She still looks good. She looks like impilo igrand (life is good), and I love it for her," says the content creator.

Sehlohole replied: "Aaaaw, thank cc. Why didn’t you say hi in Sandton😢? Thanks for the love, Sisi ❤️❤️❤️. Yes, Palesa is my bestie."

Social media users react to Sehlohole's pictures

Miss Tee ❤ commented:

"You are aging backwards, sis🔥🔥."

The legendary actress Charity Sehlohole replied:

"😁 Thank you ❤."

TikToker Ntokontoko said:

"Hhayi Charity, uzoba muhle kuze kube nini? (You will always be beautiful). Ohh my baby, I miss you.❤."

Sthehmkhwalo responded:

"Kanti uguga nini? You are still as beautiful as ever.🥰"

Kgomza Pitsoane wrote:

"Bathong, Ausi ona santsane a le montle (this lady is still beautiful) even now. 🔥🔥🥰🥰. You rock, Charity." ❤️🤗

MisterMo said:

"To us, 🥂 who scrolled back to this post because this beauty is timeless 🔥."

The actress also shared a video of herself on her TikTok account getting a new hairstyle on 16 January 2026.

Hilda Letsatsi wrote:

"Yhooooooo I haven't seen this face in almost 25 years, and she is still beautiful joooooo."

PruddyPru replied:

"I loved you from my childhood🥰. Beautiful queen, you never age🔥🔥."

Phem reacted:

"Ma'am, you can't look younger than me when I grew up watching you on Ke Nako....🥰🥰."

Miller Ntlaba wrote:

"In the year 2000, in October. You were shooting that drama at my high school in Kagiso. Being me, I wasn’t going to miss the opportunity to take a pic with you. I remember you mentioning the importance of having an agent in your home industry."

'Yizo Yizo's Charity Sehlohole reacts to her ageles beauty.

