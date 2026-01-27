British superstar Adele has officially overtaken Whitney Houston’s long-standing sales record with her album 21

The 2011 record has now become the best-selling album ever released by a female artist, selling over 56 million copies worldwide

The achievement puts Adele in rarefied music-history company, and proves her emotional ballads still resonate years after release

Adele smashed Whitney Houston’s records with the best-selling female album of all time. Image: Allen Berezovsky

Source: Getty Images

In a major music milestone, Adele has officially smashed one of the most enduring records in pop culture.

Her second studio album 21 is now the best-selling female album of all time.

After years of consistently strong sales, 21 has now moved more than 56.38 million copies worldwide, narrowly surpassing Whitney Houston’s 1992 soundtrack to The Bodyguard, which sold about 56.37 million copies.

Adele, who previously squashed rumours of a scheduled performance in South Africa, rarely releases music, but when she does, it is always a hit.

The singer continues to live large, even outside of music, as she recently shared steamy pictures with her boyfriend.

Adele’s rise to record-breaking success

Released in 2011, 21 turned Adele from a promising British singer into a global superstar almost overnight.

Tracks such as Rolling in the Deep, Someone Like You” and Rumour Has It dominated charts and playlists, securing Adele’s reputation as a powerhouse vocalist and songwriter.

The album’s commercial success was no flash in the pan: it topped charts not just upon release, but repeatedly over time, which is a rare feat in the streaming era.

Music analysts note that 21’s widespread appeal and longevity helped fuel steadily rising sales numbers that finally tipped the scales against one of pop music’s most legendary records.

Dr Sheldon Leal, a musicologist and academic registrar at the Academy of Sound Engineering, pointed out that Adele is among the few artists whose album has returned to number one across widely separated years, reflecting their enduring popularity.

Whitney Houston’s iconic legacy still looms large

While Adele’s feat is historic, it doesn’t diminish the legacy of Whitney Houston, whose soundtrack for The Bodyguard defined an era and produced unforgettable hits like I Will Always Love You.

Interestingly, industry experts note that The Bodyguard was a movie soundtrack featuring a mix of songs by Houston and other artists, which is one reason Guinness World Records continues to list Shania Twain’s Come On Over as the top-selling female album in some official categories.

Nevertheless, overtaking such a well-known title is a testament to the cultural and commercial force of Adele’s music.

Whitney Houston's music records were recently surpassed by Adele. Image: Whitney Houston

Source: UGC

What is Adele's style of music?

Adele's music often explores heartbreak, resilience and personal growth. The accolade underscores something bigger than statistics: music that moves people can endure long after its first release.

As 21’s world-beating success becomes part of music history, Adele’s name now sits alongside Whitney Houston’s, not as a rival but as a modern icon whose voice helped define an era.

