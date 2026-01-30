Khanyi Mbau reflects on 'Netflix’s 10-year milestone in South Africa during industry panel
- Khanyi Mbau served as a panellist in a high-level discussion marking Netflix’s 10-year presence in South Africa
- The media personality praised the streaming giant for a decade of excellence, growth, and showcasing South African talent to the world
- She described the experience as a privilege, highlighting conversations focused on improving and securing the future of the local entertainment industry
Khanyi Mbau has shared her pride and excitement after participating in an industry panel celebrating Netflix’s 10-year milestone in South Africa.
The outspoken media personality, actress, and entrepreneur, who was spotted driving a R17.9 million Rolls-Royce, has joined fellow creatives and executives to reflect on the streaming platform’s journey and explore ways to strengthen the future of local content creation.
In a heartfelt Instagram post on 29 January 2026, Khanyi wrote:
"@netflixsa celebrates 10 years in South Africa, creating and giving us magic.. a decade of excellence, growth and showcasing our countries best to world. Such a privilege to be part of the industry discussion panel exploring ways to get better and secure the future of the industry."
Sjava unveils the newest album 'Inkanyezi Nezinkanyezi' of his album series, saying it was the last part
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
The post included a photo from the event, capturing Khanyi seated among panellists in a professional setting, underscoring the significance of the conversation.
Her caption reflected deep appreciation for Netflix’s role in amplifying South African stories globally while creating opportunities for local talent.
See the full post on her IG page:
Fans react to the milestone
Mzansi took to the comments section to celebrate Netflix's milestone as well as Khanyi Mbau.
One user, @sanele_baloyi, commented:
"My gorgeous powerhouse sister 😍🔥❤️."
@yr.fv.cz said:
"Give Khanyi a mic. Listen to the wisdom 🙌 ✨️."
@nyashrobinson wrote:
"Y’all were amazing! Such pearls of wisdom. Taking notes on your ones, staying hungry and continually working on craft, operating as your own business ❤️❤️❤️. Thank you 🫶🏾😘."
@thembisilentaka said:
"I wish more people met you in person because you’re such a vibe 🔥."
Khanyi Mbau celebrates herself on her 40th birthday
Khanyi Mbau penned a touching letter to herself on her 40th birthday.
The socialite wrote a moving message, reflecting on her journey and resilience, and celebrating her endurance.
At the time, she looked back on her life and the woman she had become.
She wrote online:
"I honour you today in abundance, Khanyisile Mbau. Today, I bow before the vessel. Khanyisile, the body that carried my light, the name that walked through storms, laughter, and silence so that my spirit could learn, burn, and rise."
Khanyi Mbau is a doting mother
Outside of the limelight and the celeb life, Khanyi Mbau is a dedicated mother to a daughter.
At one time, Khanyi Mbau topped social media trends when she posted a photo of her daughter, Khanukani Mbau.
South Africans commented on the actress's daughter's latest photo on social media at the time, when Musa Khawula reshared it.
Khanyi Mbau was mistaken for RHOD's Sorisha Naidoo
In a previous, unrelated report by Briefly News, Khanyi Mbau once again made headlines regarding her new face.
An online user posted a picture of the star, and many netizens mistakenly identified her as Sorisha Naidoo.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Katleho Mositoane (Entertainment writer) Katleho Mositoane is an entertainment writer at Briefly News (joined 2025). She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Media and Journalism from the University of the Free State. She writes columns that explore the social, political, and economic dynamics in Africa. She began her journalism career at Seipone community newspaper, where she reported on local sports stories. She has published articles with The Chanzo, a Tanzanian outlet and The Rational Standard, a South African commentary platform. She also served as a Writing Fellow at African Liberty. Contact Katleho at katleho.mositoane@briefly.co.za