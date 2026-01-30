Khanyi Mbau served as a panellist in a high-level discussion marking Netflix ’s 10-year presence in South Africa

The media personality praised the streaming giant for a decade of excellence, growth, and showcasing South African talent to the world

She described the experience as a privilege, highlighting conversations focused on improving and securing the future of the local entertainment industry

Khanyi Mbau reflected on 'Netflix’s ten-year milestone in South Africa during industry panel. Image: mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

Khanyi Mbau has shared her pride and excitement after participating in an industry panel celebrating Netflix’s 10-year milestone in South Africa.

The outspoken media personality, actress, and entrepreneur, who was spotted driving a R17.9 million Rolls-Royce, has joined fellow creatives and executives to reflect on the streaming platform’s journey and explore ways to strengthen the future of local content creation.

In a heartfelt Instagram post on 29 January 2026, Khanyi wrote:

"@netflixsa celebrates 10 years in South Africa, creating and giving us magic.. a decade of excellence, growth and showcasing our countries best to world. Such a privilege to be part of the industry discussion panel exploring ways to get better and secure the future of the industry."

The post included a photo from the event, capturing Khanyi seated among panellists in a professional setting, underscoring the significance of the conversation.

Her caption reflected deep appreciation for Netflix’s role in amplifying South African stories globally while creating opportunities for local talent.

See the full post on her IG page:

Fans react to the milestone

Mzansi took to the comments section to celebrate Netflix's milestone as well as Khanyi Mbau.

One user, @sanele_baloyi, commented:

"My gorgeous powerhouse sister 😍🔥❤️."

@yr.fv.cz said:

"Give Khanyi a mic. Listen to the wisdom 🙌 ✨️."

@nyashrobinson wrote:

"Y’all were amazing! Such pearls of wisdom. Taking notes on your ones, staying hungry and continually working on craft, operating as your own business ❤️❤️❤️. Thank you 🫶🏾😘."

@thembisilentaka said:

"I wish more people met you in person because you’re such a vibe 🔥."

Khanyi Mbau celebrates herself on her 40th birthday

Khanyi Mbau penned a touching letter to herself on her 40th birthday.

The socialite wrote a moving message, reflecting on her journey and resilience, and celebrating her endurance.

At the time, she looked back on her life and the woman she had become.

She wrote online:

"I honour you today in abundance, Khanyisile Mbau. Today, I bow before the vessel. Khanyisile, the body that carried my light, the name that walked through storms, laughter, and silence so that my spirit could learn, burn, and rise."

Khanyi Mbau is a doting mother

Outside of the limelight and the celeb life, Khanyi Mbau is a dedicated mother to a daughter.

At one time, Khanyi Mbau topped social media trends when she posted a photo of her daughter, Khanukani Mbau.

South Africans commented on the actress's daughter's latest photo on social media at the time, when Musa Khawula reshared it.

Khanyi Mbau's fans celebrated her as a panellist on 'Netflix's tenth anniversary. Image:mabureloaded

Source: Instagram

Khanyi Mbau was mistaken for RHOD's Sorisha Naidoo

In a previous, unrelated report by Briefly News, Khanyi Mbau once again made headlines regarding her new face.

An online user posted a picture of the star, and many netizens mistakenly identified her as Sorisha Naidoo.

Source: Briefly News