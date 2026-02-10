South African radio personality DJ Sbu has issued a statement addressing the allegations which implicated him at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

The radio personality was allegedly named alongside TK Nciza, as they were allegedly key beneficiaries in disputed EMPD transactions

Former Head of Legal Services, Kemi Behari, implicated Sbu and TK Nciza, but the Radio 2000 star had a lot to say about this

DJ Sbu has denied allegations made by the Former Legal Head Kemi Behari. Image: DJsbulive

Source: Facebook

Popular radio DJ and local entrepreneur Sbu Leope, famously known as DJ Sbu, has responded to the allegations made at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

During the inquiry, DJ Sbu and his partner TK Nciza were alleged to be key beneficiaries in disputed EMPD transactions. This allegation was made by the former Head of Legal Services, Kemi Behari.

DJ Sbu responds to being implicated in Madlanga Commission

After the inquiry on 9 February 2026, DJ Sbu has come out to flatly deny these allegations, calling them defamatory. Behari name-dropped the DJ and musician turned politician TK Nciza, shocking the masses with his claims.

“The only people we can call now are TK Nciza and Sbu Leope because they are the ones to whom the evidence is pointing as benefiting from this entire thing,” Behari alleged.

In a statement which was shared on his social media platforms, DJ Sbu said these claims are false and misleading, and should they harm his reputation in any manner, he will pursue legal action.

"These allegations, which attempt to implicate myself and businessman Thembinkosi TK Nciza, are entirely false, defamatory, and without any factual basis. I categorically deny any involvement in wrongdoing, misconduct, or unethical activity of any kind," Sbu said.

Sbu further stated that throughout his career, he has always maintained a positive mindset and respected the law. He further claimed that the allegations were made to divert attention from certain individuals.

"Let me be clear: I have not participated in any illegal activity. I have not benefited from any improper conduct. I have not influenced any legal or administrative processes unlawfully. I have not colluded with any individual or institution inappropriately," he stated.

DJ Sbu has denied the allegations made by the former Legal Head, Kemi Behari, at the Madlanga Commission. Image: Djsbulive

Source: Facebook

Mzansi reacts to DJ Sbu's statement

Below are some of the reactions from online users:

@dramadelinquent advised:

"Just go clear your name at the commission, then."

@KrugerAFRIKA shared:

"The correct response is simple: Present the facts. Follow due process. Let evidence, not personalities, speak. Anything else is not justice — it is theatre. And South Africa can no longer afford theatre."

@Lovergurl390 responded:

"Bhuti Sbu, please submit an affidavit to the Madlanga Commission and clear your name. Also, nowhere in your statement do you deny these allegations made against you. Saying it’s false is not denying. Your statement should read, I have never benefited. Tell us your truth!!"

Nota responds DJ Sbu and Madlanga name-drop

