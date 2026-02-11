Bontle Modiselle has revealed that she is uncomfortable with accepting money and gifts from men

The dancer, who is married to Priddy Ugly, was in an interview on The L-Tido Podcast with her husband

Social media users have offered their two cents regarding Bontle's latest revelations, which have divided the internet

Bontle Modiselle shares why it makes her uncomfortable to accept gifts from men. Image: Bontle.modiselle

Source: Instagram

South African media personality Bontle Modiselle has ignited a massive debate regarding her relationship with Priddy Ugly.

The star was a guest on The L-Tido Podcast with her husband, where they delved deeper into their relationship and money. They also caused a stir when they shaded Somizi and Mohale's marriage.

Bontle on expecting money from men

Popular dancer Bontle was heard in a clip responding to L-Tido's question about her feelings with people calling her a breadwinner in her marriage. Bontle, who has been with her rapper hubby for 17 years, said she does not weigh a man's success or abilities by how much money he has.

Bontle, who is a mother of two, said there are some days when he has more money than her husband, and vice versa. However, that never changes how she feels about her man. In fact, when it comes to money, Bontle said she has never been one to expect a man to provide for her because she was afraid of the long-term consequences of a man expecting her to return the favour.

Her response impressed L-Tido, who called her an anomaly. Watch the clip below:

Mzansi reacted to Bontle's video:

lee__masil said:

"Bontle is not an anomaly. Priddy is. There is safety in his leadership; that’s why she stands on her love for her man, and she’s down for him with her chest. Priddy loves Bontle down!!! That’s a solid man and a solid woman, and they have something solid. So good

papa.ghost gushed:

"Love this! This is self-respect. Bontle is a gem."

nandi_madida stated:

"What a gracious couple."

johnnymatlala said:

"@l_tido coming with the heat episode after episode. Keep up the good work, brother."

rib_crakers responded:

"Some parents did a great job raising their daughters for real."

yvette_rammalo

"Oh, Bontle, @bontle.modiselle, I love how you unpacked that."

Bontle on why she and Priddy have never fought

In a previous report from Briefly News, Bontle has revealed that she and Priddy Ugly have never fought in their entire relationship. In an interview with MacG, Bontle said:

“We started dating in 2009, so that's like 11 years now. We don't fight. I've never fought with him. We disagree, but we don't fight. He has never raised his voice. I've never raised my voice. We've never walked out on each other. No one slammed the door. We've never had a dramatic moment like we really never have,” Bontle Modiselle said.

“No, I mean if he needs to go out and do his thing with his homies, yeah, go out, but it's not because we fought and he needs to let out some steam,” Bontle Modiselle added.

Source: Briefly News