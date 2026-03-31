Lady Du's apparent younger brother, rapper Reign Racks, dragged her for not visiting him when he was allegedly hospitalised with TB

Social media is divided on this one, with many people defending the amapiano singer from Reign Racks, relaying their own experiences with their family members

The clip was shared on X, where Reign Racks called out Lady Du for neglecting him when he was sick

Lady Du’s brother, Reeign Racks, drags her over the lack of support during hospitalisation. Image: Ladydu_sa, Reignracks

Source: Instagram

Award-winning amapiano singer Lady Du was dragged by her brother over her lack of support, especially during a period when he was dealing with TB.

Reign Racks drags Lady Du

Taking to TikTok, Reign Racks made a video slamming Lady Du for not supporting him when he needed her the most.

"She's completely lame to me, I don't care what happens," he said, adding that all she knows to do is scream on stage. "This Lady Du of yours. Even if she sees this video, don't talk to me. Walk past me and act like you don't know me because we are done."

He then added that he showed her genuine love, but repaid him by not visiting him when he was hospitalised.

"You know she didn't even call me once when I was fighting TB, she didn't even come to check up on me in the hospital," he exclaimed.

Watch the video clip below:

The clip was reshared on X by user @TheOGPurist with the caption:

"I saw a video of Lady Du’s little brother complaining that Lady Du never checked up on him when he was sick with TB."

In another post, he wrote:

"It’s true that family will switch up on you whenever they get successful."

Lady Du’s brother claimed that he was diagnosed with TB but she neglected him. Image: Ladydu_sa

Source: Instagram

Mzansi was split on this family drama, with many relating because of their own experiences:

@XhokoCEO was fuming:

"He must leave Lady Du alone with his stinking entitlement here."

@GenzoEast said:

"Ey riBusy. First time hearing someone young saying they caught TB."

@iamzikhali joked:

"Where the hell are these boys spawning out of. Nami, I wouldn't check up on him."

@Meggz_Logistics laughed:

"The boy is not interested in her music. All je hears is the screaming "Aii aiiie "

@big_SAUCEEY reacted:

"Nobody cares. My siblings also don't check on me, but I don't cry about it. Just because your sibling has more money than you don't mean anything to me."

@itsssthulsss responded:

"There are always two sides to every story. I wonder why she didn’t."

@ArttArtt568 stated:

"Just cause she is known, if she were any person, he wouldn't be going on LIVEs."

Lady Du buys a car

In a previous report from Briefly News, earlier this month, on 6 March 2026, Lady Du announced that she had won a three-year court battle against her former manager, Thabiso Khati.

To celebrate this victory, she resorted to rewarding herself with a luxury vehicle valued at over R1 million. Fans and fellow music industry colleagues celebrated her victory in the comments, showing support and admiration.

Source: Briefly News