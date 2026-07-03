After facing many legal battles, Idols SA star Mthokozisi Ndaba missed Durban court appearances on 12 May and 1 June 2026

Reports state the South African singer skipped legal mediation sessions regarding an ongoing dispute with a family member

A magistrate officially issued an arrest warrant, but he revealed the reason for his court absence and was given a new date

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Mthokozisi Ndaba facing legal troubles. Photos: @Idols SA Mthokozisi Ndaba

Source: Facebook

Idols SA Season 13 (2017) runner-up, Mthokozisi Ndaba, revealed the reasons for not attending his court dates. He has faced many legal issues, and the dates of 12 May and 1 June are reportedly connected to a physical dispute he had with his cousin in March.

Mthokozisi Ndaba's reason for not attending court

Mthokozisi revealed to the Daily Sun the reasons for not attending his court dates on 2 July 2026. He told the publication:

"I was unable to attend the court proceedings because I had been admitted to hospital."

This period of hospitalisation followed a series of difficult personal challenges for the singer. In a separate interview with TshisaLIVE, Mthokozisi Ndaba elaborated on the extent of his struggles.

Mthokozisi stated that he lost everything and that these major life events were all occurring simultaneously, complicating his personal well-being and his ability to honour his legal commitments.

He noted that he was navigating a divorce from his wife, Nandipha Nothando Sefoloko and was evicted from his residence in Soweto.

Idols SA Star Mthokozisi Ndaba and his wife, Nandipha Nothando Sefoloko. Photos: @Nandipha Nothando Sefoloko

Source: Facebook

The March incident

The events that happened in March 2026 led to the legal issues. Idols SA star Mthokozisi Ndaba had a physical altercation with his cousin, Vukile Jaca.

The incident occurred in KwaMashu, an area north of Durban in KwaZulu-Natal. Following the physical dispute, the 34-year-old musician and his 32-year-old cousin reportedly opened formal assault cases against one another.

Law enforcement officials intervened, resulting in the arrest of both individuals.

Following their arrests, they spent a night behind bars in police custody before being granted R500 bail and released.

Mthokozisi's new court date

Mthokozisi Ndaba received a new court date of 8 July 2026. This updated appearance was scheduled because the out-of-court resolution failed to materialise.

Ndaba did not attend the planned Famsa mediation session, which immediately prompted authorities to send the matter back to the traditional court system.

Following this, he missed scheduled appearances at the Ntuzuma Magistrates Court on 12 May and 1 June.

Because of these consecutive absences, the presiding magistrate officially cancelled his bail and issued a warrant for Mthokozisi's arrest, while his legal representation withdrew from the case entirely.

However, after Mthokozisi Ndaba communicated with the court and provided context regarding his hospital admission, the arrest warrant was cancelled.

Mthokozisi, who tried to sing his way out of a traffic fine, is required to appear before the magistrate on Wednesday, 8 July 2026, to continue legal proceedings regarding the assault charges.

Idols SA Star Mthokozisi Ndaba explained why he missed two court dates. Photos: @Mthokozisi Ndaba

Source: Facebook

Mthokozisi Ndaba 'hit rock bottom'

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Mthokozisi Ndaba had allegedly fallen on hard times and hit rock bottom.

The information surfaced on social media after the father of two made headlines following his divorce and arrest.

Source: Briefly News