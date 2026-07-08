Big Tigger and his estranged wife, Alicia Brown, went viral after a video showing them struggling over a cellphone surfaced on X

The footage divided social media, with many users arguing the former BET host was simply trying to retrieve his phone

The incident sparked debate online, with several people claiming the public would have reacted differently if the roles were reversed

Big Tigger's viral altercation with his estranged wife sparks debate. Image: Big Tigger

Source: Instagram

Veteran American TV and radio personality Big Tigger, best known for hosting BET's Rap City, has gone viral after a video showing him in a physical struggle with his estranged wife, Alicia Brown, surfaced on X. The clip, which appears to show the pair wrestling over a cellphone while a child can be heard crying in the background, has fuelled a heated debate, with many social media users taking the TV host's side.

Big Tigger and Alicia Brown's altercation goes viral

A video shared by X user @bigorecap has amassed thousands of views and comments as users dissected the tense confrontation between Big Tigger and Alicia Brown. In the footage, Brown is seen lying on the floor while holding onto what appears to be Tigger's cellphone as the pair struggle over the device.

Throughout the clip, a voice in the background accuses Big Tigger of assaulting Brown, while he repeatedly attempts to retrieve the phone. A child can also be heard crying during the incident, making the emotional confrontation even more unsettling for viewers.

The video has reignited discussions surrounding the couple's highly publicised split, with social media users divided over who was at fault.

The footage emerged weeks after Big Tigger's June 2026 arrest over an alleged domestic dispute involving his estranged wife. Authorities charged the former Rap City host with aggravated battery and third-degree cruelty to children after a child was allegedly present during the incident. Tigger has denied the allegations, and the case remains before the courts.

Social media users defend Big Tigger

Social media users weigh in on Big Tigger's leaked video. Image: Big Tigger

Source: Instagram

While some viewers were disturbed by the altercation, many argued that the footage did not show Big Tigger attacking his estranged wife. Instead, they claimed he was trying to recover his belongings.

@TheDejaKing wrote:

"Not sure if this is a child recording, but choosing to flop on the floor with a stolen item tucked in your hands so your ex is baited into rolling around and wrestling with you to get their personal belongings back while your kid watches is manipulative & childish. She's wrong."

@ishowHonor added:

"Whoever holding the camera tried his best to gaslight the situation."

@Thickganjabae commented:

"Just give him his phone. I'm not a fan of men abusing women but this here clip seems like the wife is being overzealous. Just give him his phone."

Others say the incident exposes double standards

Several users argued that public reaction would have been very different had the roles been reversed, with some accusing society of treating men unfairly in domestic disputes.

@SHINOBIxBRAT questioned:

"'...you can get a new phone.' So she's the victim even when she's stealing his belongings? And he's just supposed to be like 'okay, steal my phone' because you're a woman? FOH, come up off that phone, sis. This is why men become misogynistic."

@LTaylor91995 also defended Big Tigger, saying Brown could have avoided the confrontation by returning the phone.

Meanwhile, @ChrisChicago2 believed the video had been framed to portray the TV personality as the aggressor.

See more comments in the X post below:

As the clip continues circulating online, it has fuelled wider conversations about toxic relationships, domestic disputes and whether public opinion is influenced by gender when similar incidents unfold.

Woman allegedly murdered by abusive partner

A woman from Bonteheuwel in the Western Cape was allegedly murdered by her partner in a shocking case of suspected domestic violence. The tragic incident has left the community devastated, with residents calling for justice and stronger action against gender-based violence.

Police arrested the suspect, who is expected to appear in court, while the case has reignited concerns over the growing number of women losing their lives to their partners in SA.

Source: Briefly News