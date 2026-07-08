Dashcam footage recorded on 7 July 2026 captured a taxi rear-ending a stationary vehicle at a traffic light in Mitchell's Plain, Cape Town

The stationary car caught fire following the collision, with debris and sparks scattered across the intersection

South Africans reacted with alarm online, questioning whether the taxi driver was speeding and whether the occupants survived

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A vehicle burst into flames after a taxi crashed into it. Images: BFG Images and Ekaterina Goncharova

Source: Getty Images

MITCHELL'S PLAIN, WESTERN CAPE— A dashcam video recorded in Mitchell's Plain, Cape Town, on 7 July 2026 has gone viral after capturing the moment a taxi ploughed into a stationary vehicle at a traffic light, causing the stopped car to catch fire.

The footage, posted on X by @pmcafrica, shows the collision occurring at approximately 14:17 at a signalised intersection. GPS coordinates and speed data are overlaid on the recording, lending credibility to the clip as unedited dashcam evidence. The moment of impact sends debris, smoke and what appears to be sparks or flames across the roadway, with a white car and a minivan visible near the impact zone. A pedestrian crossing nearby narrowly escaped being caught in the collision.

Taxi Speed Draws Outrage Online

The video spread rapidly on social media, with many South Africans expressing shock at the severity of the crash and directing anger at the taxi driver's apparent speed in a residential area.

@CF_Mahlangu questioned:

"Is it brake failure or just a case of reckless driving from the taxi driver? I doubt front occupants made it out alive?"

@Roman_Soy40 wrote:

"Why was that taxi speeding in a residential area??? Eish!"

@Thimna_________ remarked:

"That's how they drive every day, masibakhuza bayasi dubula, innocent souls lost 💔💔"

@ttmotshabi called for the driver's arrest, writing:

"The guy standing on the line is lucky to be alive 🙆🏽‍♂️ yerrr taxi drivers are the worst man, I hope they lock him up. That's reckless and culpable homicide."

@Lebzanation17 Focused on the pedestrian who narrowly avoided the crash:

"The guy crossing the road🥹when we say 'thank you God for protecting me against the seen and unseen' 🙌🏾"

Watch the dashcam footage of the Mitchell's Plain collision:

The conditions of the occupants of the stationary vehicle and the taxi had not been confirmed at the time of publication. No official statement from Cape Town traffic authorities or emergency services had been issued regarding the incident.

2 killed in KwaZulu-Natal accident

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the tragic collision that resulted in the deaths of two individuals and injuries to at least ten others in KwaZulu-Natal. The incident raises serious concerns about road safety, particularly during the festive season when vehicular traffic increases significantly.

Source: Briefly News