Somizi Mhlongo has again mocked his failed marriage with Mohale Motaung after being asked if he still plans to get married again

The larger-than-life media personality reportedly told his friend , Vusi Nova , that his marriage with Mohale was just "a rehearsal"

, , The Idols SA judge was chatting to the singer on the latest episode of his popular reality show titled Living the Dream With Somizi

The Idols SA judge reportedly mocked his failed marriage with Mohale.

Somizi Mhlongo mocked his failed marriage with Mohale Motaung. Image: @somizi, @mohale_77

Source: Instagram

SomGaga revealed that he wants to get hitched again because his marriage with the radio presenter was just "a rehearsal". The reality TV star was chatting to his bestie Vusi Nova in the latest episode of Living the Dream With Somizi.

ZAlebs reports that Somizi shared that he wants to tie the knot at least three times. The publication shared that the larger-than-life media personality said:

"I am gonna get married for three times. The first one was a rehearsal, this is a sound check, and the third one is a performance supplements."

Mohale and SomG have hogged headlines since Mohale alleged that Mizi had abused him. It has been reported that Mohale is demanding 50% of Somizi's estate. Somizi has apparently moved on and is apparently engaged to someone else.

