Mampintsha has responded to what his mother, Zama Gumede, and his sister said about him on an Ukhozi FM radio show

Zama Gumede and her daughter made several accusations against her son Mampintsha and partner Babes Wodumo's reality show Uthando Lodumo

Mampintsha opened up about the behind-the-scenes of the Uthando Lodumo and how it all works for the regulars on the hit reality show

Mampintsha has had shaky relations with his mother, Zama Gumede, over some time, and now the feud continues to grow. Zama Gumede spoke to the media with complaints about payments for being on the Uthando Lodumo.

Mampintsha tried to clear the air about her payments for 'Uthando Lodumo by facing his mother on Ukhozi FM in an interview. Image: Instagram/@mampinthsa_mishora

Mampintsha has responded to some of Zama Gumeded by explaining how everything works on the hit reality series Uthando Lodumo.

Mampintsha faces Zama Gumede on Ukhozi FM

According to ZAlebs, Zama Gumede is on season 2 of Uthando Lodumo but has not been paid for being on the show. Zama Gumede says she has not been paid for season 1 either and recently pointed the finger at Showmax for playing a part in her exploitation.

In an Ukhozi FM interview with Sipho 'Sqemeza,' and Mromza Buthelezi, mother and son, clashed about the issue of her being paid.

Mampintsha said the show producer does not pay monthly, but Zama insists she has not been paid for season 1 of the reality show. She also said he should be understanding because Mampintsha is the only person she can rely on.

Mzansi reacts to Mampintsha's fight with Zama Gumede

Some Briefly News readers reacted to the ongoing family feud between Mampintsha and his mother. Most were divided about what Mampintsha should do with his mother's complaints about support. Briefly News previously reported on why Zama and her daughter-in-law Babes Wodumo are at crossfire despite reconciling months ago.

Amahle Ngqidi commented:

"They're toxic shame everything little thing that happens they run to the media."

Songezo Sox Babela added:

"Disown them Mpintsho ,family is so toxic. bakhuphe nakulo reality show!!"[kick them off that reality show]

Others felt that family would never change, but he should heed her call for help.

Sarudzai Madhodha wrote:

"I know parents can be overbearing sometimes but I would rather love them from a distance than disown them."

Thembisile Makapela added:

"For your peace. Take care of your mother amd siblings.. you are successful. Jongu Babes. She is taking care of her family, fame does not last,but family will be there. Even if you are a pauper."

Nicolas Scodland commented:

Mampintsha, mmago ke mmago poy." [Your mother will always be your mother]

Sealed with a kiss: Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha's mother reconcile

Briefly News previously reported how Babes Wodumo and Zama' Gumede's feud started. It all began when Zama Gumede publicly accused Babes Wodumo of disrespecting her and controlling her son Mampintsha. She even said that she disapproved of the celebrity couple's union.

According to The South African, Mampintsha's mother even accused the Redemption hitmaker of faking her pregnancy. The publication further states that Zama Gumede made all these allegations in a video that went viral on social media.

