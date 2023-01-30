Ukhozi 2021 Song of The Year winner, DJ Hlo, has allegedly tied the knot with her manager Musa "Maz" Zulu

Zulu is not a single man as he got married in 2022, and it has been reported that he took the Isbani hitmaker as his second wife

Sources told news publications that the two women in Musa's life have met and are cool with the polygamous man's decision

DJ Hlo is reportedly the second wife of his manager Musa "Maz" Zulu who has been spoiling her with expensive gifts. Image: @djhlo

Source: Instagram

DJ Hlo has allegedly married her manager, Musa "Maz" Zulu.

Unnamed sources told the Daily Sun that the couple is head over heels in love, despite Zulu's marriage in 2022. They were even spotted at events wearing couple clothes and walking hand in hand.

"They have been in a relationship for some time, and they can't hide it anymore, so they have decided to get married."

Check out the rumoured couple's snap attending King Misuzulu's coronation in matching clothes below:

The mysterious sources also said DJ Hlo is well aware that there is another woman in Musa's life, and she doesn't have any issues with that.

"DJ Hlo has met Thuli, and she is prepared to be the second wife."

DJ Hlo and her manager Musa Zulu's relationship in a nutshell

Daily Sun further reported that Musa is a very attentive and giving man. He reportedly bought Hlo a house in Ballito, in Durban. However, these rumours were debunked when Zulu revealed that Hlo purchased the house herself.

The Isbani hitmaker's family seems to know about the relationship, as Zulu confirmed that he has visited his rumoured second wife's relatives.

The couple is very private about their moves, as they haven't confirmed or denied anything with regards to the alleged marriage and pricey gifts.

"Regarding the rumours, we will release a statement but I can confirm that I do have a home in Ballito," said DJ Hlo.

