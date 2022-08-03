South African actress Thuso Mbedu is making waves in Hollywood with her upcoming film, The Woman King

Thuso Mbedu was featured in Flaunt magazine, where she talked about her role in the upcoming Hollywood blockbuster film, The Woman King

Fans of Thuso Mbedu were impressed by the photo shoot that the actress did for Flaunt magazine as they showered her with compliments

Thuso Mbedu is shining brightly amongst the stars. The Hollywood actress will be in The Woman King as Nawi.

Thuso Mbedu was interviewed by 'Flaunt' magazine about her upcoming role in 'The Woman King' alongside Viola Davis. Image: Instagram/@thuso.mbedu

Source: Instagram

Thuso Mbedu spoke about the challenges she faced when she played Nawi and what it was like to work with Viola Davis. The actress also stunned for the Flaunt magazine photoshoot with some amazing outfits.

Thuso Mbedu impresses with Flaunt magazine photoshoot

Thuso Mbedu is rising in the ranks as a notable South African actress with Hollywood ties. Thuso will be in a blockbuster film, The Woman King, alongside Viola Davis, and she spoke about her experiences in an international magazine feature

The beautiful actress had a photo shoot with Flaunt magazine that had her followers buzzing. Thuso shared a of herself sporting a tall afro for the fashion shoot, where she wears a variety of outfits. The actress describes her pictures as "the funkiest" she has ever been.

Thuso looked breathtaking in a long knitwear dress captured in various close-ups of the actress' expressive face. Next, Thuso is sporting an asymmetrical fluffy skirt with a striped cream and yellow bomber jacket to create that funky effect.

Fans impressed by Thuso Mbedu's Flaunt feature

Thuso told Flaunt magazine that she is very different from the character she is playing, Nawi. The actress says she always got notes to be "louder and angrier." while filming The Woman King. She said:

"I think I’m not a very contentious person or competitive person, and Nawi is a thousand percent that.”

Thuso also talked about working with Viola Davis. The actress says working with Viola Davis was a "masterclass in acting and being human". Thuso describes Viola Davis as a caring person who is lots of fun. She said:

"People don’t know that Viola is a complete clown. [She makes] everyone feel comfortable. She’ll burst out into these random dances when the space allowed for it."

Thuso's loyal supporters in South Africa were impressed by the actress's photoshoot. Fans expressed their pride in having a South African making international waves with Flaunt.

@MusaKelvin10 commented:

"Fly girl, fly."

@SolangeMthembu commented:

"There she goes! Looking all beautiful again. Congrats on the mag feature‍❤️❣️"

@bankablekid commented:

"A South African export ❤️"

@ThullyeNkosi commented:

"Mara umuhle ntombazana yami shame!"

"I see that Oscar": The Woman King trailer drops, SA shows Thuso Mbedu love

Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi movie lovers can't get enough of the fire trailer of The Woman King. The film stars US actress Viola Davis, English actor John Boyega and Mzansi's very own award-winning star Thuso Mbedu.

Thuso shared the official teaser of the highly-anticipated film based on true life events. The movie will drop at cinemas on 16 September.

