Where was The Holdovers filmed? It used 5 distinct MA campuses

This article answers the many searches for "Where was The Holdovers filmed?" This 2023 American Christmas comedy drama film was shot across multiple locations in Massachusetts. The filmmakers combined five distinct campuses to create the fictional Barton Academy.

Key takeaways

The Holdovers filming location was in Massachusetts.

filming location was The Christmas comedy drama film is not based on a real story but was inspired by the emotional milestones of the show's creators.

but was inspired by the emotional milestones of the show's creators. The film, set in 1970 , tells the story of a teacher, Paul Hunham , who is assigned to look after students who have nowhere to go during the Christmas holiday break.

, , who is assigned to look after students who have nowhere to go during the Christmas holiday break. The Holdovers was directed by Alexander Payne and written by David Hemingson .

was and . It premiered at the 50th Telluride Film Festival on August 31, 2023.

Where was The Holdovers filmed?

The Holdovers set was filmed in multiple locations across Massachusetts. The filmmakers combined five distinct campuses to create the fictional Barton Academy. Each location contributed a unique architectural and atmospheric element, bringing an authentic 1970s New England boarding school to life.

For instance, the establishing shots of Barton were taken in Shelburne Falls, while much of the filming took place in Groton, Southborough, Deerfield, and Fairhaven. Here is a look at some of the key locations:

1. Groton School, Groton, MA

Groton School provided the classic New England boarding school atmosphere for much of the movie. It served as the main campus of Barton Academy, featuring both exterior and interior scenes, including iconic spaces such as the chapel and boathouse located by the Nashua River.

2. Deerfield Academy, Deerfield, MA

Deerfield Academy added an academic atmosphere to the film, utilising its historic buildings for campus scenes. For instance, the institution's reception area doubled as the iconic study room, featuring green lamps. Additionally, the scene where the school's alums are leaving for Christmas break was filmed here.

3. St. Mark's School, Southborough, MA

St. Mark's School provided The Holdovers set with the classic boarding school interiors, such as classrooms and hallways featured in the film. Other key scenes filmed at the school included the dining hall, faculty room, hallways, Elkins Gymnasium, and the Trophy Room.

4. Fairhaven High School, Fairhaven, MA

Fairhaven High School was primarily used for specific classroom scenes. The piano scenes were filmed at the school's auditorium. The Knipe Auditorium stage and hallways at Fairhaven High School also appear in the movie.

5. Northfield Mount Hermon School, Northfield, MA

Northfield Mount Hermon School featured additional architectural elements and scenic outdoor spaces that were used in the film. For instance, the interior and the exterior of the church were filmed in the institution's Memorial Chapel.

6. Boston, MA, and nearby towns

Some urban and street scenes were filmed in Boston and other nearby towns, including Southborough, Gill, Wakefield, and Worcester. This helped to capture the broader regional atmosphere.

Where was the bar scene in The Holdovers filmed?

The bar scene in The Holdovers was shot at Pleasant Café in Roslindale, Massachusetts. The location served as the interior of the fictional Winning Ticket Restaurant.

The exterior shot for the bar scene was filmed at a liquor store on Water Street in Shelburne Falls. However, Pleasant Café does not feature pinball machines as shown in the movie.

A look at The Holdovers cast

The Holdovers cast comprises a team of seasoned and dedicated actors. They include:

Paul Giamatti as Professor Paul Hunham

Dominic Sessa as Angus Tully

Brady Hepner as Teddy Kountze

Jim Kaplan as Ye-Joon Park

Andrew Garman as Dr Hardy Woodrup

Stephen Thorne as Thomas Tully

Tate Donovan as Stanley Clotfelter

Bill Mootos as Mr Endicott

Gillian Vigman as Judy Clotfelter

Ian Dolley as Alex Ollerman

Carrie Preston as Miss Lydia Crane

Da'Vine Joy Randolph as Mary Lamb

Michael Provost as Jason Smith

Darby Lee-Stack as Elise

Dustin Tucker as Mr Rosenswieg

Is The Holdovers based on a true story?

The Holdovers is not based on a true story. However, it is inspired by the personal experiences of its screenwriter, David Hemingson. For instance, Paul Giamatti's character was inspired by Hemingson's uncle, who was a fatherly figure to him.

David revealed this during an interview with The Times in November 2023. He said,

And so when it came time to write Paul Giamatti’s character in The Holdovers, the hard-nosed, misanthropic professor of ancient civilizations—a man with a hard candy shell and a chewy caramel center—I channeled Earl.

Is Barton in The Holdovers a real school?

Barton Academy is not a real school. However, the institution is meticulously constructed by combining filming locations from several real Massachusetts boarding schools. This is according to the film creator, Alexander Payne. He revealed,

The fictional Barton Academy of the movie is constructed from five different schools: Groton, Northfield Mount Hermon, Deerfield, St. Mark's, and a very beautiful public high school called Fairhaven in Fairhaven, Massachusetts. One has a good cafeteria, one has a good gymnasium, one has good hallways, one has a good exterior, and one has a good chapel.

Trivia

Before writing The Holdovers , Hemingson had a flourishing TV career as a writer and showrunner.

, Hemingson had a flourishing TV career as a writer and showrunner. Some scenes in the movie are inspired by real-life incidents from Hemingson's childhood.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, who played Mary Lamb, smoked real cigarettes on set for authenticity but managed not to become a smoker in real life.

The actual liquor store clerk, Joe Howell, played the clerk who rings up Paul in the movie.

Final word

Fans have been questioning: Where was The Holdovers filmed? The filming locations span several picturesque towns in Massachusetts. Together, they shaped the unforgettable set and story environment.

