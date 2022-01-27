A South African art and creativity focused publication, 49th Street , published a list of African tracks with high streaming records on Spotify yesterday, capturing Master KG’s attention

The hitmaking Mzansi producer noticed that Jerusalema was not added to the list, so he subtly questioned the absence, prompting a correction to the error

Fans also started slamming 49th Street as soon as they caught wind of the blunder, pointing out that many other African bangers were left out

Master KG noticed a huge mistake on 49th Street’s Twitter account yesterday and swiftly pointed it out with some humour. The publication had shared a list of African produced songs with over 100 million streams on Spotify but forgot to include Jerusalema.

The producer cleverly brought the mistake to the account’s attention by posing an impossible suggestion. He sarcastically noted on the tweet:

“I guess Jerusalema is from China or something”

As soon as Master KG sent his reply through, 49th Street corrected their error by adding the song and its stats in another tweet. However, that did not stop Master KG’s fans from looking into the original post further.

Upon scanning the post themselves, Master KG’s followers replied with their feedback. Some claimed that other tracks were left out or had incorrect stats, with others urging the producer to not take the list seriously as a result.

@LUNGA_ONLY advised:

“Forget about these fools..... Arg.”

@MetjahLeague said:

“they must delete the whole thing and start again. the nerve”

Makhadzi fans study 2 am post praising Master KG’s beats, peeps think she’s raving about a more private skill

In more stories concerning Master KG, Briefly News previously reported that Makhadzi and the producer are certainly what one might consider a power couple. The two musicians recently reconciled and if Makhadzi's social media is anything to go by, things are looking good.

Makhadzi and Master KG are both musical geniuses in their own rights. The two Limpopo superstars recently got back together after calling it quits back in 2020.

Kaya959 reported that in the first week of the new year, the musicians announced that they would be giving their love another try.

Things seemed to be super rosy after ZAlebs reported that Makhadzi was up at two o'clock in the morning, raving about Master KG's talents on Facebook. The Ma Yellowbone hitmaker told followers that she was in awe of her bae's talents and expressed her gratitude to him for making an amazing beat for her.

