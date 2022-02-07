Musician Aubrey Qwana has been hard at work, releasing a brand new music video for his hit song Ntaba to kick off the year

The platinum-selling artist used this video to tell the story of two young lovers who are separated by economic circumstances

The song features the Maskandi icon Khuzani, whose buttery vocals help bring this KZN love story to life

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

To kickstart the month of love, Aubrey Qwana has released the music video for his single Ntaba. The video displays some of Kwazulu Natal's beautiful scenery as it depicts a modern-aged South African star-crossed narrative.

Aubrey Qwana's latest music video tells a love story between lovers from different backgrounds. Image: @aubreyqwana

Source: Instagram

In South Africa's culturally rich climate, it is easier now than ever for two people with completely different upbringings to find common ground in love. Aubrey Qwana's new music video tells that exact story.

According to SlikourOnLife, the young musician teamed up with Maskandi artist Khuzani to bring fans a beautiful homegrown love story. The music video shows off the beauty that KZN has to offer while juxtaposing the two lovers home lives.

In the video, the male love interest played by Aubrey can be seen bidding farewell to his girlfriend as he hops on a taxi to visit his parents in rural natal. The guy can be seen living through the struggles of rural life as he feels disconnected from his city girl.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

SowetanLIVE reports that Aubrey made his industry debut back in 2018 when he released a song called Ngaqonwa, which featured DJ Tira. However, it was his song Molo that really cemented his place in the music business.

Aubrey Qwana bio: age, partner, family, accident, career, discography, profile

Briefly News reported that, unlike other musicians, Aubrey Qwana music is very personal as he uses it as a tool to tell about his life history and the experiences he has gone through.

Despite not being in the industry for many years, he already boasts of a gold single with Ngaqonywa, making him one of the most sought after artists for collaboration in South Africa.

Read more on this article to learn about his family, accident, profile, among other exciting things.

Source: Briefly News