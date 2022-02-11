DJ Tira has shared a video talking to president Cyril Ramaphosa and asking him to ease lockdown regulations to help artists out

As the country slowly goes back to the norm, Tira has made peeps aware that many performers and event organisers are struggling

The producer is known for organising mass concerts such as Fact Durban Rocks, which brought in crowds of 20 000 people

DJ Tira has shed some light on how much those in the entertainment industry are still suffering under Covid restrictions. The musician has taken it upon himself to personally ask President Cyril Ramaphose to hear their cries.

DJ Tira has asked president Cyril Ramaphosa to consider the livelihood of artists and ease Covid restrictions. Image: @djtira and Getty Images

Event organisers and artists are still suffering to make a living under the tight covid restrictions around events. DJ Tira has taken it upon himself to stand up for himself and his industry mates and beg the presidency to do something to help keep them afloat.

ZAlebs reports that Tira is used to hosting events with 15k to 20k patrons and has now been restricted to just 2k. With bank balances getting thinner, the musician poured his heart out to president Ramaphosa. He said:

"We are suffering as artists and event organisers. When is the country opening? We have limitations in terms of numbers. We can only host 2 000 people, which end up being 1 500 as there are services providers like technicians, suppliers and promo girls. Everyone that works at the event cannot be sold a ticket."

After watching the video, Twitter users got involved in the conversation. The peeps were not too convinced that Tira needed as much help as he says he does.

@GLekuleni said:

"So Tira you guys have Cyril’s Cellphone Numbers only during campaigning. Not when you need him. #kanti what's the point of having access to the PUPPET if you cant lobby him to open your industry?? Yekani ubugwala and call the guy to ORDER. Posting videos WONT make no difference."

@OmphilesDad wrote:

"I feel for those artists who are really hungry not you the whole vaccine ambassador, how are you broke wena sgebengu Mxm."

