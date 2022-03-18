South African singer Elaine has dropped new music and her Mzansi fans have shared mixed reactions to the type of sound she delivered on her new project

Many Mzansi music lovers shared that they want the old Elaine back because her American producers are not giving her the type of sound she is known for

The singer, who relocated to the US when she signed with Columbus Records, has evolved musically and her real stans are defending her on the timeline

Elaine has dropped new music this Friday, 18 March. The South African singer's new sounds are produced in the US, and many had a lot to say after her new tracks dropped.

The star relocated to the US when she signed an epic deal with Columbus Records, and she has been working on new music that side.

Elaine released Shine on Friday, and Mzansi music lovers shared mixed reactions to it. They took to Twitter to share their honest opinions about her musical direction.

@KaridVVS wrote:

"I just wish Elaine could have taken n**gas that produced her EP (Elohim and Elizee) with her. Those American producers she has now ain't doing it for her."

@Megastallion_ commented:

"I think artists are allowed to explore genres. She can’t be 'heartbreak' Queen especially if she writes from experience. Don’t be snaaks lena. Let Elaine give us her art. She did well on Shine."

@chuluzz said:

"I love Elaine, but ever since she went to the US her new music is just boring."

@allthingsgreyy wrote:

"Elaine’s talent is out of this country, bro. We don’t deserve her."

@Mashi_RSA added:

"Fans! Fans never want artists to grow at all! These Elaine criticism are mad boring. She’s evolving, whether you like it or not it’s happening, damn."

Elaine hangs out with Normani and Lori Harvey

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Elaine is living large in the US. The Mzansi singer was recently spotted rubbing shoulders with America's A-listers when it comes to the entertainment industry.

The songstress attended an epic event in LA hosted by Steve Harvey's daughter, Lori Harvey. She was launching her skincare range, SKN. Superstars such as Steve Harvey, Michael B Jordan and singer Normani were in the building.

The South African singer, who is signed to Columbia Records, got to spend time with all the US celebs that Mzansi people only see on TV. Elaine relocated to the US when she bagged the deal with the world-renowned label.

