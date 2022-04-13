Award-winning American producer DJ Khaled has been honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for his contribution in the hip-hop industry on Monday

Fellow industry friends Jay-Z, Diddy and Fat Joe attended the once-in-a-lifetime ceremony to celebrate the producer and he took to social media to share the achievement

Rapper and producer Diddy made a touching speech about the producer as he reminisced on the old days when the producer had just started his career with nothing

On Monday, American DJ and producer Khaled Mohammed Khaled, known as DJ Khaled was honoured with the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star and fellow world-renowned industry friends showed up at the ceremony to support the producer. Khaled has collaborated with many artists in the music industry over the years, so, it is no surprise that he's finally receiving his own star.

Although many expected a star-studded attendance, it was Jay-Z, Diddy, and Fat Joe who showed up to show some love to the award-winning DJ. Out of the three stars that attended, Diddy was the only one who took to the podium to share a lengthy speech about the DJ for his milestones in his music career.

"I've seen you from when you had nothing. From when we was just coming up from the mud, and I remember that day you told me, 'They don't believe me, Puff' and I was like, 'Khaled, what you talking about? You doing great, you're vice president of A&R,' and you was like, 'But they don't believe me."

Diddy continued reminiscing on the old days before Khaled created a new music wave for the generation that came up with him and the one coming after him.

"Then I remember from that day, you just turned it all the way up, you know? You worked harder than anybody and it was bigger than yourself. You wanted to have an impact to help motivate and inspire others besides yourself. It wasn't just about you shining. It was about you leading this generation into knowing that they can take matters into their own hands and become whoever they wanna be."

After Diddy's speech, the man of the hour, DJ Khaled took the podium to share that this achievement wasn't just for him but for everyone and hip-hop.

"I'm not a regular type of person. Look, there's only one Khaled, that's all I have to say. But I wanna make one thing super clear. This right here, my star, I want my star to represent the light, the love that shines on everybody. God put me on this earth to be a light. The room can be pitch dark, and when I walk in it's bright. When it's dark I'm the light, so I want everybody to take this starlight and know that this is forever and this is for all of us. But I wanna make it clear, we just getting started."

