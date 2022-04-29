Lady Du and Big Xhosa left Mzansi shook when they came for each other in lengthy verbal attacks on on Twitter

The Amapiano star was shaking after she found out that the rapper allegedly spread lies about her, saying she was the reason he was left out of a certain music lineup

Big Xhosa clapped back by accusing Lady Du of playing the victim and making him look like a bully

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Lady Du and Big Xhosa were involved in a heated exchange of words on social media and it got ugly.

Apparently, Big Xhosa posted an allegation that he was left out of a lineup because Lady Du refused to perform in any other time slot except for the one allocated to him.

Lady Du and Big Xhosa had a verbal altercation on Twitter. Allegedly Big Xhosa was left out of a lineup because of her. Image: @ladydu_sa/Instagram @bigxhosa_/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Lady Du didn’t take kindly to Big Xhosa’s allegations and made it very clear on Twitter, where she wrote:

“Can someone make big Xhosa famous so he can stop creating lies to become famous. It’s sick and disgusting nje to even see how he’s willing to go to the lowest level. I’ve never ever spoken to a promoter before my set I have a road manager 2 I’m never late for my gigs! Ask any1

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

“Another thing I had the worst manager ever with a sick character, I’ve never been rude to people unless they pull my hair or touch me inappropriately. I take pictures with people and try make people happy, in most cases I’m rushing to my next gig.”

Big Xhosa stood his ground and said:

"Lady Du don't play victim. FIX YOUR ATTITUDE. It's not my fault you were a sh*tty person to me. [You're] not that important to me for me to spread lies about you. Now [you're] making me look like a bully while [you're] the sh*tty one here."

Naturally, tweeps had a field day weighing in on the beef with their comments.

@bigxhive wrote:

"Big Xhosa is famous, what do you mean. Don't play with the GOAT like that, plus he makes better music than you. All you say is wawa."

@FaithMHumphrey1 said:

"Big Xhosa must leave you alone.. He's music career is not growing as he thought now he wants to use your name to try to be relevant. Don't engage with him. He is just a kasi rapper, nothing much."

@WalterNova037 asked:

"Heban, why is Big Xhosa fighting with Lady Du?"

Lady Du is living her best life

Meanwhile, a couple of clips of Lady Du performing at Cotton Fest 2022 trended this week on social media. The singer got major shade on Twitter when the predominantly hip hop crowd seemingly wasn’t feeling her performance. But that hasn’t affected Lady Du’s bank balance. She made sure to let tweeps know that she’s living a lavish, debt-free life all thanks to amapiano.

Lady Du wrote:

“❤️ piano bought me a house and 6 cars!!!! I owe nothing on my cars learn not to do things for social media save as much as you can to better your own life!!! The pressure will leave you with nothing. I have not even touched my royalties work smart not hard”

Halala: Lady Du finally parts ways with former management team following a very public fallout

In other news, Briefly News reported that Lady Du has taken to social media to announce that she has finally parted ways with her former management. The Amapiano vocalist and the representatives of Managed x Thabiso (PTY) LTD had a very public fallout.

The star has been very vocal with the treatment she was getting from her management team. She blasted them on many occasions on social media for apparently not paying her on time and allegedly telling promoters she was unavailable while she was free. She also accused them of threatening to end her career.

Lady Du took to Instagram recently to share a statement about terminating her contract with her former management. The singer captioned her post:

"Many thanks to the Tailormade Legal Solutions team for their assistance in freeing me from this situation that has stolen so much of my joy over the past couple of months. I cannot wait to start a new chapter and take my career to new heights."

Source: Briefly News