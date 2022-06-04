This year's South African Music Awards (Samas) is going to be fire and if the nomination are anything to go by it is going to be interesting

Amapiano artists dominated the nominations with some individual artists getting some specific mentions

DJ Maphorisa got five nominations in three categories, and eMtee is back in the limelight with his nomination

The 28th annual South African Music Awards (Samas) has released its nominations for the upcoming event.

1 395 entries were submitted for the awards, a record number. The nominations were announced on the 3rd of June and Amapiano dominated the list.

DJ Maphorisa has been nominated for three categories and Emtee's fans are excited. Photo credit: @emteethehustla, @djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

DJ Maphorisa stood out after he dominated three categories with five nominations and De Mthuda got three.

Record of the year:

Music video of the year:

SAMPRA artist of the year:

Social media users react to eMtee's nomination

@eMteeHustleGang:

"eMtee is nominated for ARTIST OF THE YEAR at the SAMAs

Let's bring The Hustla's second Award of the year Home

Vote by dialing *120*33121# then you'll find eMtee at option number 15

Let's Vote for the Global Music African HIP-HOP Artist of the Year HUSTLE GANG "

@Cellular_Jnr:

"The love I have for Emtee The Hustler can't be compared to anything... His music changed my life and his struggle motivated me. The random calls he gives to check up on me is another reason why I call him a Brother! "

sahiphop247:

"A REECE and Emtee are nominated for this year’s South African Music Awards . They got nominated for the “ ARTIST OF THE YEAR “ category #SAMA28."

