Hip-hop artist Tumi Tladi's memorial details have been announced following his sudden passing this past weekend

Tladi passed away on Sunday in Johannesburg and the cause of death has not yet been announced as the family has asked for privacy during their time of mourning

Many Mzansi hi-hop fans have come out speculating that Tladi took his life following a cryptic Twitter post he shared hours before his death was announced

Tumi Tladi's memorial service details have been released.

Tumi Tladi's memorial service has been announced for this Friday. Image: @tumitladi

TshisaLIVE reported today that Tladi's manager had contacted them. The manager confirmed to the publication that Tladi's memorial service will be held this Friday at 11am at Rivers Church in Sandton.

Tumi Tladi died in Johannesburg on Sunday morning. The circumstances surrounding his death have not been revealed, but many believe he committed suicide.

According to TshisaLIVE, his family has requested privacy while they grieve.

“The Tladi family humbly request privacy during their period of grieving and ask that you please keep them in your prayers," said the family in a media statement.

Tladi has left behind his parents, five siblings, his niece, and nephews.

Mzansi celebrities including fellow hip-hop artist AKA have left tributes for the late Tladi.

Tumi's career started out as a choreographer in 2015. in the same year, he ventured out into music and released his debut single, Punchline. His most recent songs include Presidential with Nadia Nakai and Mustbedubz, Basadi with Rouge and Moozlie, Strong Enough with Tyler ICU, and Dumelang.

SA reacts to Tumi Tladi’s cryptic tweet hours before his death: “Love them like they are leaving tomorrow”

Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi hip-hop lovers are still trying to come to terms with Tumi Tladi's untimely passing. News of the rapper's death started trending on social media as peeps shared their condolence messages.

Some social media users couldn't help but notice that the rapper posted a cryptic post hours before news of his passing hit the streets.

The disturbing tweet left Tumi's fans and followers with more questions than answers.

