Beyoncé's latest album Renaissance has the whole internet abuzz except for singer Kelis who got her song sampled

Kelis is an American singer and songwriter, and her song Get Along With You was used on Beyoncé's Renaissance album

Kelis explained why she is unhappy that Beyoncé used her work on Renaissance and that Pharrell Williams is the one behind the alleged theft

Singer Kelis spoke about how she never knew her song would be sampled on Beyoncé 's latest album. Kelis spoke out against Beyoncé and music producer Pharrell Williams.

Kelis blames Beyoncé and Pharrell for disrespecting her music after using her sample without permission. Image: Getty Images/ Prince Williams /Kevin Winter /Karwai Tang

Kelis gave the world Get Along With You in 1999, and the song caught Beyoncé s attention. Kelis had some harsh words for Beyoncé and the producer of the song Pharrell Williams.

Kelis explains how Get Along With You was stolen by Pharrell for Beyoncé 's Energy

According to E Online, Kelis felt disrespected when she found out that Beyoncé 's new song Energy on the latest album Renaissance sampled her music.

Kelis insists that he never knew it would be used and that "it was not a collab. Kelis attacked the writers and producers of the original song Get Along With You, Pharrell Williams and The Neptunes' Chad Hugo, because they got on the new Beyoncé song with credits.

In an Instagram video talking about the situation, Kelis says that Beyoncé is no stranger to taking inspiration from others. She said:

" My real beef is not only with Beyoncé , she has copied my other stuff before."

Beyoncé fans reacted to Keli's initial complaints by saying that Bey is not to blame. One netizen @Juli_nPls wrote:

Kelis is well within her right to be mad, she's just like mad at the wrong person. Talk to that Happy man!

Kelis says that Beyoncé could have easily contacted her because everyone in the industry knows each other. The 2000s hitmaker says her only problem is that Beyoncé did not reach out, and it was "disrespectful and ignorant". Kelis says she's upset because no one had the common decency to tell her they wanted to use her song. Kelis thinks that "it was all done on purpose".She said:

"The real issue is the fact that Pharrell Williams knows better. This is a direct hit at me. He does this stuff all the time it's very petty."

Kelis then said Beyoncé's women empowerment music is fake because she does not "walk the walk in real life". Kelis goes on to mock the rapper and songwriter Pharrell Williams' song Happy, saying she would be happy too if she got to steal other people's work.

Netizens can see Kelis' frustration with Beyoncé and Pharrell Williams

Fans of Beyoncé were not happy to hear the singer's complaints. However, many netizens argued that Kelis was right and that Beyoncé supporters were biased towards their fave.

@DaShaunLH commented:

"Kelis has every right to be angry with all the hell she’s been through in the industry, especially at the hands of Pharrell. She just experienced an insurmountable loss & learned with the rest of us that the man who tricked her is yet again making money off of her. "

@thunter86 commented:

"I mean, Kelis is not wrong in how she feels or says. You can still love Beyoncè and empathise with Kelis and her frustration with how she keeps being treated."

@MikeishaDache commented:

"Kelis deserves so much more than people belittling her imprint on music, gaslighting her about being swindled and a flood of emojis in her comment. She’s been telling that story about Pharrell for some time. And truly trying to use her grief to say she’s lashing out is nasty."

@nopecon commented:

"Kelis is literally the blueprint, and you’re all insane."

"Busted: Beyoncé's album 'Renaissance' leaked 2 days before release date

Briefly News previously reported that Beyoncé's fans from all corners of the world couldn't wait to get the star's much-anticipated album Renaissance, so they decided to leak it.

The Irreplaceable hitmaker has been teasing fans since the album's announcement a few weeks ago. The star created a buzz when she dropped the album cover and star-studded tracklist. The album features stars such as award-winning Nigerian singer Tems, her husband Jay-Z and Canadian rapper Drake.

