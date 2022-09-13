DJ Black Coffee showed his followers what a day of hard work in entertainment looks like for him

The video of DJ Black Coffee performing overseas amassed quite the reaction from ecstatic supporters

Fans of the internationally acclaimed DJ Black Coffee had jokes about how he could play in Britain as the country is in mourning over Queen Elizabeth II

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

DJ Black Coffee shared a clip of himself performing for a huge crowd. DJ Black Coffee let everyone know that he is at a global level, entertaining people in the UK.

DJ Black Coffee was happy to show a snippet of his live show in the UK with a huge crowd. Image: Getty Images/ Guillen Sartotio/ Donna Ward

Source: Getty Images

DJ Black Coffee fans were excited to see the musician in action. Many DJ Black Coffee supporters showered the musician with compliments for being able to handle and attract so many people to his live concert.

DJ Black Coffee entertains London crowd

shared a video of himself performing live in London. The DJ captioned the video:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"Gathering with a few friends in London for a four hour set."

In the video DJ Black Coffee seems to be having the time of his life as he bops along to the beats he's mixing. DJ Black Coffee fans flooded the comments with praise for Black Coffee's talent.

Many peeps sang Black Coffee's praises for continuing to represent South Africa well. Some netizens wondered how DJ Black Coffee could have a live show despite Britain's ruling monarch Elizabeth II died.

@ineed_mocaccino commented:

"Playing at the Queen’s funeral? Coffee, my man, I love it."

@StenfordMenele commented:

"Credit be given, Tell Nyovest to relax."

@DalsonPower commented:

"Legendary."

@Killwithsucces commented:

"Star Boy."

@youandneo commented:

"This was soo good! Can you come back again please?"

@GTI_yako_kasi commented:

"Wait, so you guys are allowed to party during the passing of the queen Mara we are denied the EPL?"

@cab_delivery commented:

"Raise the flag our music ambassador."

@babyface2all commented:

"King of House music."

"Stop the lies":SA reacts as Dr Malinga denies receiving R500k from Black Coffee

Briefly News previously reported that Dr Malinga touched the nation with his story of facing financial hardship. Dr Malinga opened up on Podcast and Chill, and a number of celebrities stepped forward to help him.

There were claims that Dr Malinga received the most help from DJ Black Coffee. Dr Malinga has now clarified that he did not receive as much money as publications reported.

Dr Malinga shared a tweet addressing reports that DJ Black Coffee gave him R500 000. The musician said that it never happened and that the information was misleading. In the tweet, Dr Malinga did not clarify how much Black Coffee gave him.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News