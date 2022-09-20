Oscar Mbo is in the headlines once again for stealing money, and this time Zimbabwe was his victim

Controversial blogger Musa Khawula shared details about Oscars's alleged crimes against the event held in Bulawayo called Something Strange: All Black

Oscar reportedly got away with over R30 000 for shows that he never performed in the neighbouring country

Oscar Mbo is facing accusations that she swindled event organisers in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. The musician was a no-show for the Something Strange: All Black concert.

OscarMbo allegedly missed a concert that he was paid R35 000 to perform in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. Image: Instagram/@oscarmbo

Many people commented that Oscar continues to prove that he is a scammer. The latest news cemented Oscar Mbo's reputation as a no-show for performances.

Oscar Mbo backs out of performance once again

Entertainment blogger Musa shared documents which show that South African artist Oscar Mbo was paid R35 000 for the Something Strange: All Black event in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. Musa claims Oscar Mbo never pitched up and got away with the money paid by the organisers.

Netizens found this as confirmation that he is constantly doing this. Many admitted that Oscar was a talented artist whose actions were ruining his name.

@Dr_PooneGreen commented:

"Disgusting how South African artist pull a now show in Zimbabwe but they are paid upfront."

@MaqPaulM commented:

"These artists are paid a lot of money to just not pitch up. Zim will deal with them when they land there in the future."

@brian_ovo commented:

"What’s wrong with this guy Kanti. He is always a no show."

@missleem commented:

This guy is so good at what he does, but uyazimoshela ‍♀️

@zarmaaaaa commented:

I need to understand how these artists decide who deserves an appearance and who doesn’t cause doesn’t everyone pay the same fee?️

@_Tshisevhe commented:

"He is not beating the allegations."

Kabza and Maphorisa served with warrants of arrest for not performing in Zim

Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi music stars Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa may end up behind bars in Zimbabwe. The Amapiano gurus did not honour their promise to perform in our neighbouring country of Zimbabwe.

The talented Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa are in demand for their skills on the decks. Zimbabwean police are searching for the hitmakers who failed to honour a performance contract.

In a post shared by controversial blogger Musa, Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa are in trouble with Zimbabwean law. The post shows the warrant for an arrest for Petrus Kabelo Motha (Kabza De Small) and Themba Sonnyboy Sekowe (Maphorisa).

