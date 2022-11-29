Miss Pru has released a smash hit song called Husiku after successfully completing her final exams

The track follows the DJ's announcement that she had parted ways with Ambitiouz Entertainment after seven years

Online peeps at the time reacted with mixed emotions, but the general consensus in the comments was that Miss Pru's media statement had some flaws

Miss Pru is now a free woman after completing difficult exam papers.

Miss Pru has announced on social media that she finished writing exams and peeps can expect more music from her. Image: @misspru_dj

On 24 November 2022, the talented DJ announced on her Twitter page that she was ready for pens down. After focusing on her studies for a while, Miss Pru promised her fans a new song called Husiku.

The famous DJ kept her promise by uploading Husiku's audio on YouTube on the same day.

Miss Pru's fans were relieved that their fave did not flop after her controversial split with Ambitiouz Entertainment. Peeps who commented on Miss Pru's post said:

@StanGass said:

"Party e reng moo? Young pens down vibe!"

@topking03 shared:

"This gives me Ameni vibes"

@HonourKubheka added:

"Congratulations on the hard u have taken to invest and develop yourself."

Miss Pru drops Husiku after parting ways with Ambitiouz Entertainment

Miss Pru announced on social media that she left Ambitiouz Entertainment.

To everyone's surprise, Miss Pru made it clear that she had no beef with the recording company and was leaving for other reasons.

The star debunked all the rumours by claiming there is no bad blood between her and the executives of Ambitiouz Entertainment.

Miss Pru's Twitter announcement went viral, garnering over 4 000 likes and 128 comments.

In the comments, online peeps didn't buy Miss Pru's claim about her peaceful split with Ambitiouz Entertainment. Netizens said no artist has ever left Ambitiouz Entertainment amicably. Peeps wrote:

@Elmon_jnr said:

"There’s nothing mutual about separation from Ambitiouz. Mark my words."

@nkulikankuli shared:

"Go to MacG and tell us about this mutual khumbaya agreement y'all have then we might believe you. Did you even type this?"

@I_Eat_Brainz posted:

"We all know the parting of ways wasn't all Christmas salads & desserts chile. It was pap and dry cabbage one way! Happy for you though. All the best on your new journey!"

@ManG302 replied:

"Remember you dissed Fifi cooper after she left the record label. Now, let's see if you are really good cause you've always had unlimited access to big artists from ambitious."

@toq_jigga commented:

"You are the first artist to separate with ambitious peacefully."

@_LindyLindt added:

"Knowing Ambitiouz, it wasn't an amicable split. But good luck with the next stage of your journey ntombi. Can't wait for your next move. Bless❤️"

