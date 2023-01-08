Oskido has created a music distribution platform for artists across the African continent and the announcement excited many people

The online-based company was officially launched on Saturday and Oskido posted a video explaining its services

People applauded the legendary musician in the comments section for his empowering business venture

Oskido continues to cement his place in the entertainment industry on the business and creative end.

The Kalawa Jazmee co-founder announced on his social media pages the launch of his music distribution company.

The seasoned producer said his platform called Khwale allows musicians to have complete ownership of their royalties and masters.

"To all musicians across Africa, we’ve set up a platform that cuts out the middle man and allows you to have 100% royalty and own 100% of your master."

Oskido added that musicians can use Khwale to release music onto streaming platforms like Apple Music and Spotify themselves without being signed to record labels.

Mzansi folks showed Oskido love, and they said his site will be useful to upcoming artists who don't want to be exploited by record companies.

@edwardbillion said:

"Tops! Thank you for sharing grootman, the music faculty needs this."

@shawanel mentioned:

"You’ve always been about empowering artists. This is awesome."

@nkosazanek wrote:

"We are used to seeing you on TikTok, not used to serious Oskido."

@justice_buhlungu added:

"R299 per year? That's likes R24.50 per month! So affordable! Wow, thank you for opening the doors for all!"

@sydney_macauley asked:

"What about SAMRO, don't we have to register tracks with them as well? Isn't this duplication of effort?"

@charliep_cp posted:

"This is awesome. Thank you for sharing this information. People need to be informed more than ever to get ahead."

@mfurah shared:

"I will definitely do so with my next track thank you, sir."

@iamzakes stated:

"Groundbreaking. Big up grootman."

