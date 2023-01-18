Mzansi musician K.O. has slammed the allegations that he stole the instrumental of his song SETE

The rapper said he bought the beat of the track via a Nigerian producer's page on an online platform

South Africans reacted to the explanation by saying that the rumours are motivated by jealousy and that no explanation is needed

K.O. has slammed the rumours of copyright infringement that are attempting to kill the buzz around his hit song SETE.

K.O says he didn't copy 'SETE's beat because it is one of the many instrumentals sold on online music platforms. Image: @mrcashtime

Taking to Twitter after a tweep said SETE's beat sounds exactly like Feeling For You by Reefer Tym, Mr Cashtime shared two lengthy tweets.

In the first post, the Cara Cara hitmaker clarified that he bought the beat on an online music platform and that's why there are other versions from other artists that sound exactly like it.

"How artists/beatmakers collab in today’s largely virtual music industry… I bought the #SETE beat on an online platform via @Calliemajik's page (original producer). Discovered other artists had used it so we replaced some of the sounds to make mine unique."

The rapper also shared a second tweet, proudly saying no lawyers will be involved because he owns the right to the licence of the instrumental he purchased.

"Pt. 2: I hold full Unlimited Rights to the License of the instrumental I bought which is why the artists who also put out their own versions rightfully cannot disputed mine cos we’re all governed by the same or lesser Copyright. Normal practice in today’s music world."

Mzansi reacts to K.O's explanation by showing support for the rapper amid controversy

The rumours didn't bother K.O's fans because news outlets like Okayafrica had previously reported that the musician credited Calliemajik for the hit instrumental.

@nicki_D_ said:

"All this noise they making is all because SETE is the biggest Afropianopop song in the whole of Africa. They should be giving you, Blackie and Stunna your flowers and stop all this nonsense."

@Kabelo_KO replied:

"His ancestors are actually working overtime. There’s no such thing as bad publicity. This whole debacle is about to make the song bigger and bigger again at least for the next few months. More streams, more radio airplay and everything in between."

@SansCue commented:

"I don't like that this had to be explained, but I guess it was necessary. Music education isn't general knowledge."

@NandoGigaba shared:

To those saying “no need to explain yourself” remember, knowledge is power. He shared information that will empower young people who are yet to embark on the journey into music. He also addressed people’s concerns for younger/smaller artists who they believed were being robbed."

@__french___fry posted:

"They wouldn't even be talking about this beat story if SETE wasn't a hit.. Just another failed funded agenda."

@Womanishh wrote:

"Same thing they did to Zakes. Once the song is doing well, they start digging for anything to discredit it. I hope you don't let them get under your skin. You did well with SETE. Your work is appreciated ♥️"

