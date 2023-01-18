Cassper Nyovest's fans stood by him when he was seemingly accused of lying about the ownership of one of his songs

The star was called out by popular music producer and singer Gemini Major who seemed to suggest that he was lying about the song's ownership

Peeps quickly stepped in to say Gemini Major was looking for clout and Cassper was referring to the beat, not the song lyrics

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Cassper Nyovest's fans have defended him after he was accused of lying. Image: @geminimaejor and @casspernyovest.

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest was recently accused of taking all the credit for a song he worked on with other celebs.

It all started when tributes for Martin Luther King were pouring all over social media and some peeps mentioned Mufasa's song Touch The Sky.

Cassper Nyovest claims credit for Touch The Sky

According to ZAlebs, Cassper Nyovest's 2017 song Touch The Sky came into the spotlight on the recently celebrated Martin Luther King Day. Many began asking about the song's ownership and the Amademoni hitmaker responded by saying he owned the beat.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Although many are convinced the rapper responded because he is the one who was rapping on the song, his sentiments did not sit well with Gemini Major who quickly responded to Cassper's post.

Gemini Major fires back at Cassper Nyovest

Taking to his Twitter page, Gemini Major, real name, Benn Gilbert Kamoto shared a screenshot of the song's lyrics and highlighted the part showing the credits. Fans thought he was being petty and should have let it slide. Others even said Cassper spoke about the beat not the lyrics of the song.

@Mr_HUMA said:

"Was he not talking about the beat though? Did you produce the beat Gemini? Or maybe he "wrote" the beat ‍♂️the discussion was around the beat, but he's showing a list of writers."

@BeatKartel_ZA commented:

"Did you write the beat fam?"

@SA_CryNJA added:

"He's talking about the beat, stop being petty and chasing ."

Musa Mseleku flaunts his 4 wives MaCele, MaYeni, MaKhumalo and MaNgwabe as he shares reason behind polygamy

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Musa Mseleku is living every man's dream. The Mnakwethu presenter is popular for his big family.

Mzansi has grown fond of the family through watching their daily lives on their popular reality television show Uthando Nes'thembu. Many episodes from the show, however, have divided social media.

Musa Mseleku's wives recently shared a picture surrounded by his beautiful wives and fans were here for it. The lovely post comes days after fans blasted Mseleku's first and second wives MaCele and MaYeni for refusing to support his third wife MaKhumalo.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News