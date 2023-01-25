50 Cent apparently said that Eminem has had a bigger impact on the worldwide hp-hop scene than billionaire rapper Jay-Z

The In Da Club hitmaker has always maintained that he likes Em because he opened doors for him in the rap industry when he signed him

Some hip-hop fans agreed with 50 while others shared that Em canot touch Jay-Z when it comes to making business moves

50 Cent has made it clear that Eminem is his favourite rapper. The In Da Club hitmaker apparently claimed that Eminem is bigger than Jay-Z in terms of making an impact in the rap scene.

50 Cent claims Eminem is bigger than Jay-Z. Image: @beyonce, @50cent, @eminem

Source: Instagram

This is not the first time the Den of Thieves actor has praised Em for his contributions in the hip-hop industry. Maybe it is because Slim Shady opened doors for him in the music business when he signed him or he was simply stating facts.

Taking to Twitter, Daily Loud - a verified page which shared hip-hip new, shared a collage of Jay-Z, Eminem and 50 Cent. The entertaiment handle captioned its post:

"50 Cent says Eminem has had a bigger impact on hip-hop than Jay-Z."

50 Cent's claims spark heated debate

Hip-hop heads took to the page's comment section on the micro-blogging app and shared their thoughts on 50 Cent's remarks. Some agreed with 50 Cent, while others shared that Jay-Z is a GOAT when it comes to his business moves.

@OMGStacks said:

"I mean, Eminem changed the way rappers rap making up words and making words that don’t rhyme rhyme… all J did was tell his story."

@AhHunnetMiLL wrote:

"Eminem on ‘Renegade’ was a beast and out rapped Jay-Z. I don’t know if I could say Em had a bigger impact than Jay or not because I never really like Jay but I like Em so my answer would be bias."

@maldollaz commented:

"I totally agree with 50 Cent, that Marshalls Mathers Album is a Classic."

@mistcop said:

"Eminem is the greatest lyricist alive but he isn’t the greatest rapper."

@Stonersequence wrote:

"No cap. Eminem impact and influence to hip hop can never be measured…Jay Z is just too overrated."

@fInMeiNtHedARK added:

"I’m still tryna figure out what jay did for hip hop? When these rappers say they wanna be Jay they never speak on his rapping abilities. They always mention his business career and business moves!!!"

