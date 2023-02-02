Sir Trill's fans took to social media to show appreciation to Sir Trill and his hits after he revealed he has never been paid for singing in the songs

The Amapiano vocalist has dropped bangers for the past two years including, John Wick by De Mthuda and Banyana by DJ Maphorisa

Peeps took to Twitter to beg all the producers who have not paid Sir Trill for his work to do so because the singer made them who they are today

Sir Trill is still topping the trends list after revealing that he has never seen a cent for all the hits he has been featured on. Amapiano lover took to social media to show appreciation to the Amapiano singer's hits.

Yanos fans posted titiles of their favourite songs by the talented songwriter and praised him for carrying Amapiano for the past two years. They even shared that he made unknown producers become stars with his smooth vocals and great sing along lyrics.

Sir Trill has worked with Amapiano producers such as De Mthuda, DJ Maphroisa, award-winning Musa Keys, Dlala Thukzin, DJ Ntokzin and Semi Tee, among others. His vocals feature on hits such as Samsokolo, Banyana, John Wick and Abekho Ready.

Mzansi shows appreciation to Sir Trill's music catalogue

Peeps took to Twitter to share that they can host a whole party by playing only Sir Trill's songs. They begged producers who owe him to please pay him for all his work.

@mutunda_jabu said:

"Eventually I can host a party/DJ set and play all this bangers and everybody will dance their a$$ off. So people should stop playing with someone's talent and hardwork....please PAY what's due to the man."

@njingampanza wrote:

"Uyishiyaphi iVula Mlomo?"

@DjMusiqueSA commented:

"You forgot 'Why amajita ayepartini engagezanga'."

@Annie73216704 said:

"Mask of zorro is fire."

@Hope9515 wrote:

"And also Hosh by Prince Kaybee, assemblief."

@Thapz__ commented:

"I feel Sir Trill's pain, Imagine making hits like Abekho Ready and not getting paid, nka loma piano."

@Makavelli_VII added:

"Sir Trill must name drop all those who didn't pay him, so that we can cancel them!"

