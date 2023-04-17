Nasty C named Blxckie as one of his favourite up-and-coming artists during an interview on Destination Africa

Blxckie has been gaining traction in the industry, recently performing at SXSW and collaborating with Nelly Furtado

Somyama's reaction to Nasty C's shoutout was one of appreciation and gratitude

Nasty C gives Blxckie his flowers. Images: @blxckie_@nastyc

Source: Instagram

South African rapper Nasty C recently gave a shoutout to up-and-coming artist Blxckie, praising his talent and the moves he's been making in the industry. In a clip of an interview with DJ Edu on Destination Africa, the Juice Back rapper was asked about artists to look out for from Mzansi, and he quickly named Blxckie as one of his favourites.

Blxckie responds to Nasty C's shoutout

Blxckie (pronounced Blackie), who has been gaining traction in the industry, was understandably thrilled with the recognition from one of South Africa's biggest rap stars.

He retweeted the clip and simply wrote:

"Real."

Blxckie's talent and hard work have been paying off. According to TimesLive, he was recently in Los Angeles and even performed at the prestigious South by Southwest (SXSW) 2023 event in Texas.

Somnyama's recent successes in the industry

Somnyama's recent success has also led to exciting collaborations, including a studio session with Canadian singer and songwriter Nelly Furtado.

Blxckie shared a video of the session on his Twitter, captioning it:

"A Sydenham Heights boy and Nelly Furtado".

Source: Briefly News