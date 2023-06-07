MFR Souls made a triumphant comeback with their hit song Bawo , featuring Russell Zuma, Shane907, and Locco Musiq, reviving the original piano sound that once captivated audiences

MFR Souls witnessed the global success of the genre, dominating music charts and providing opportunities for aspiring artists to secure their place in the industry

Despite the evolution of the amapiano movement and the emergence of new subgenres, MFR Souls remained an integral part of the genre's legacy

Amapiano duo MFR Souls have dropped a song with Russell Zuma called 'Bawo'. Images: @realmfrsouls

Renowned as the pioneers of the amapiano genre, MFR Souls is on a mission to revive the original piano sound that captivated audiences reports TimesLIVE.

The duo have made a triumphant comeback with Bawo, which features Russsel Zuma, Shane907 and Locco Muziq.

MFR Souls is on a mission to revive the original Yanos sound

According to VIBE.com, Amapiano initially emerged as an instrumental-driven genre, and the duo aims to bring back that essence. Tumelo, one half of MFR Souls, expressed their desire to recreate the authentic feel that characterised the early amapiano era.

The genre itself has experienced massive success globally, dominating music charts and capturing the hearts of listeners worldwide.

The pair have teased a new song on IG

The pair recently posted on their Insta:

"When we drop this hit, I swear kuzodabuka something #TheGame"

MFR Souls have found joy in witnessing the success of new DJs

MFR Souls finds great joy in witnessing the rise of new producers and DJs who have achieved international acclaim following in their footsteps. They attribute amapiano's success to its ability to provide opportunities for aspiring artists to secure their place in the industry quickly.

As the amapiano movement continues to evolve, MFR Souls acknowledges that new subgenres will inevitably emerge, pushing the boundaries of creativity. They recognise that fresh minds and talents will contribute to the ongoing development and innovation within the genre.

Despite this, MFR Souls remains an integral part of the amapiano legacy and continues to inspire a new generation of musicians to make their mark on the music scene.

